Bijan Robinson Fantasy Football Week 17: Stats and Projections vs. Rams

Running back Bijan Robinson is looking at a matchup versus the 12th-ranked run defense in the NFL (105.7 yards conceded per game) in Week 17, when his Atlanta Falcons take on the Los Angeles Rams, Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Considering Robinson for your DFS roster, with his next game against the Rams? We've got stats and information for you below.

Bijan Robinson Week 17 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons vs. Los Angeles Rams

Atlanta Falcons vs. Los Angeles Rams Game Date: December 29, 2025

December 29, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 15.3

15.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 17.1

17.1 Projected Rushing Yards: 83.93

83.93 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.53

0.53 Projected Receiving Yards: 31.75

31.75 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.15

Projections provided by numberFire

Robinson Fantasy Performance

Robinson has been one of the best players in fantasy at the RB position this season, ranking fifth with 16.8 fantasy points per game (252.6 total points). He is 16th in fantasy points among all players.

During his last three games, Robinson has delivered 51.7 total fantasy points (17.2 per game), running the ball 55 times for 255 yards and one score. As a pass-catcher, he has tacked on 182 yards on 17 receptions (24 targets) with one TD.

Robinson has generated 89.7 fantasy points (17.9 per game) during his last five games, as he's rushed for 467 yards with two touchdowns on 92 carries. As a receiver, he has chipped in with 270 yards on 24 grabs (33 targets) with one TDs.

The high point of Robinson's fantasy season came against the Buffalo Bills in Week 6, when he tallied 29.8 fantasy points with six receptions (on eight targets) for 68 yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Bijan Robinson delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the year (2.8 points) in Week 8 against the Miami Dolphins, running for 25 yards on nine carries with three catches for 23 yards.

Rams Defensive Performance

Los Angeles has allowed only three players to register over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Rams have allowed 12 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Los Angeles has given up at least two passing TDs to seven opposing QBs this year.

The Rams have allowed three or more passing TDs to four opposing QBs this year.

Los Angeles has allowed seven players to put up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Rams have allowed 21 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this year.

Just two players have caught more than one touchdown pass versus Los Angeles this year.

The Rams have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to only two players this season.

A total of seven players have rushed for at least one TD against Los Angeles this year.

No player has rushed for more than one TD versus the Rams this season.

