Bijan Robinson Fantasy Football Week 13: Stats and Projections vs. Jets

Running back Bijan Robinson is looking at a matchup against the 23rd-ranked rushing defense in the NFL (127.9 yards allowed per game) in Week 13, when his Atlanta Falcons play the New York Jets, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Thinking about Robinson for your DFS lineup, with his next game against the Jets? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Bijan Robinson Week 13 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons at New York Jets

Atlanta Falcons at New York Jets Game Date: November 30, 2025

November 30, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 16.7

16.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 19.0

19.0 Projected Rushing Yards: 86.32

86.32 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.55

0.55 Projected Receiving Yards: 39.15

39.15 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.19

Projections provided by numberFire

Robinson Fantasy Performance

With 175.6 fantasy points this season (16.0 per game), Robinson is the sixth-ranked player at the RB position. He ranks 18th among all players.

During his last three games, Robinson has delivered 47.8 total fantasy points (15.9 per game), running the ball 54 times for 258 yards and two scores. As a receiver, he has tacked on 80 yards on eight receptions (nine targets).

Robinson has totaled 60.2 fantasy points (12.0 per game) in his last five games, as he's run for 329 yards with two touchdowns on 75 attempts. In the receiving game, he has contributed 153 yards on 19 receptions (22 targets).

The high point of Robinson's fantasy campaign was a Week 6 performance versus the Buffalo Bills, a game when he came through with 170 rushing yards and one TD on 19 carries (for 29.8 total fantasy points). As a pass-catcher, he caught six balls (on eight targets) for 68 yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, Bijan Robinson had his worst performance of the season in Week 8 against the Miami Dolphins, when he posted just 2.8 fantasy points (9 carries, 25 yards; 3 receptions, 23 yards).

Jets Defensive Performance

No QBs have posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against New York this season.

A total of Nine players have thrown for at least one TD against the Jets this year.

New York has allowed five players to throw for at least two touchdowns in a game this season.

Just two players have passed for at least three TDs in a game versus the Jets this season.

New York has allowed only two players to pile up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Jets have given up a touchdown reception by 16 players this year.

New York has allowed only two players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

The Jets have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to only two players this season.

New York has allowed at least one rushing TD to nine players this season.

The Jets have allowed three players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

