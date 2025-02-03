Best NHL Player Prop Bets for Monday 2/3/25

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Ottawa Senators at Nashville Predators

The Ottawa Senators will look to continue their red-hot play when they visit the Nashville Predators in Monday night's lone matchup. The Senators have won four in a row and seven of their last 10 games while the Preds have lost four in a row. The Predators have been a major disappointment this season, and with the way the Sens have been pressing lately, Nashville should continue struggling. Brady Tkachuk has led by example as the Sens’ captain through their strong stretch of play. Tkachuk has recorded four or more shots on goal in four of his last five games and is coming off an astounding nine-shot showing against Minnesota on Saturday. There’s value in backing Tkachuk to have another big shot showing on Monday in Nashville.

