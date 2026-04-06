Best NHL Bets Today: Odds and Expert Picks for Every Game on Monday, April 6

Whether it's moneylines, goal props, or who lights the lamp, there are plenty of ways to bet on NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

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Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

NHL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Today's Best NHL Betting Picks and Props

Lightning at Sabres Best Bet: Lightning Moneyline

Moneyline Tampa Bay Lightning Apr 6 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This is the best game on the board from a standings standpoint. Tampa Bay reached 100 points with a 6-3 win over Pittsburgh on April 2, and that win moved the Lightning into 1st in the Atlantic. Buffalo has also played at a high level, including an 8-7 win over Tampa Bay on March 8 that gave the Sabres sole possession of the Atlantic lead at that moment.

The edge for Tampa is top-end offensive talent and current finishing form. Nikita Kucherov had 3 points in the win over Pittsburgh, and Anthony Cirelli scored a hat trick in that same game. Buffalo has enough firepower to make this uncomfortable, especially with Tage Thompson driving offense, but Tampa’s recent form against stronger competition gives it the nod.

Projected score: Lightning 4, Sabres 3. Tampa is the side, but this is not a game I’d want to overexpose because Buffalo already proved it can win this matchup in a track meet.

Kraken at Jets Best Bet: Jets Moneyline

Moneyline Winnipeg Jets Apr 6 11:40pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Winnipeg gets the clearest goalie edge on the slate because it can lean on Connor Hellebuyck, one of the league’s elite netminders and a goalie still being highlighted for his big-game reputation after helping the United States win Olympic gold. Seattle has enough scoring to stay live, especially with Jared McCann back healthy and producing at a high rate this season, but this is still a tough road assignment.

There is also a strong historical angle here. Seattle had gone just 2-6-4 all-time against Winnipeg before one of its recent breakthrough wins, and the Kraken had been on a five-game winless stretch against the Jets before that. That tells you how hard this matchup has generally been for Seattle.

Projected score: Jets 3, Kraken 2. Winnipeg’s combination of home ice, superior goaltending, and stronger matchup history makes it the preferred side.

Blackhawks at Sharks Best Bet: Sharks Moneyline

Moneyline San Jose Sharks Apr 7 2:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This is the most interesting offensive matchup of the night because of Macklin Celebrini. San Jose’s teenager is having a historic season and is now being discussed as a legitimate Hart Trophy candidate, while also becoming the first teenager in Sharks history to score 30 goals in a season. He followed that with a 4-point game in a comeback win over Anaheim on April 1.

Chicago is dangerous because Connor Bedard can swing any game by himself, and the Blackhawks did beat the Sharks 6-2 on February 2, with Ryan Donato and Ilya Mikheyev each posting 4 points in that win. But San Jose is the better current story, with Celebrini playing at a superstar level and the Sharks still on the playoff bubble.

Projected score: Sharks 5, Blackhawks 3. San Jose gets the edge because its top-end player is in better form right now and the home environment matters in a game between volatile teams.

Predators at Kings Best Bet: Kings Moneyline

Moneyline Los Angeles Kings Apr 7 2:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

These teams just played on April 2, and Nashville won 5-4 in an 8-round shootout after blowing a three-goal lead. That result matters because it showed both Nashville’s resilience and Los Angeles’ ability to push back hard after a terrible start. It also means the rematch is coming with fresh tactical adjustments on both benches.

I lean Kings in the bounce-back spot because Los Angeles has the stronger season-long profile and more stable scoring depth. The Kings’ current club leaders include Artemi Panarin with 77 points, Adrian Kempe with 30 goals and 65 points, and Quinton Byfield, who just scored the overtime winner against Toronto while Kempe posted 4 points. Nashville has real weapons too — Filip Forsberg, Steven Stamkos, Jonathan Marchessault — and Forsberg extended his road-goal streak in the earlier win, but I trust L.A.’s overall roster more at home in the rematch.

Projected score: Kings 4, Predators 2. This looks like a buy-low spot on Los Angeles after the shootout loss.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.