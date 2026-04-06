3 NHL Best Bets and Player Props for Monday 4/6/26

Whether it's moneylines, goal props, or who lights the lamp, there are plenty of ways to bet on NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

For additional NHL insights, check out FanDuel Research's daily NHL player prop projections, which are powered by numberFire.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

NHL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Today's Best NHL Betting Picks and Props

Jets Moneyline vs. Kraken

Moneyline Winnipeg Jets Apr 6 11:40pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This is my favorite side on the board. The biggest reason is Connor Hellebuyck, who remains one of the most important single-game betting advantages in hockey. Winnipeg already tends to control this matchup historically, and Seattle had gone just 2-6-4 all-time against the Jets before one of its recent wins broke a long skid. That history matters because it suggests Winnipeg’s structure and goaltending have consistently created problems for Seattle.

Seattle is not a bad team, and Jared McCann returning to top form has raised the Kraken’s ceiling. But this is still a spot where Winnipeg owns the best goalie, the better matchup history, and home ice. In a lower-event game, those edges matter even more. Among Monday’s NHL bets, this is the one I trust most.

Macklin Celebrini 1+ Points vs. Blackhawks

Player 1+ Points Player 1+ Points Macklin Celebrini -440 View more odds in Sportsbook

This is the best player prop angle on the slate. Celebrini is not just having a good rookie year — he is having a historically rare teenage season. He became the first teenager in Sharks history to score 30 goals in a season, and another NHL feature has him building a real Hart Trophy case. He also just posted 4 points in a comeback win over Anaheim.

Chicago can absolutely score, especially through Connor Bedard, and the Blackhawks did beat San Jose 6-2 earlier this year. But that actually helps the prop: the Sharks usually need Celebrini involved to create offense in games with pace. A simple point prop is cleaner than forcing a San Jose side if you want exposure to the hottest skater in this matchup. For anyone shopping NHL odds for player markets, this is the strongest usage-based play.

Kings Moneyline vs. Predators

Moneyline Los Angeles Kings Apr 7 2:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This is the classic rematch bounce-back angle. Nashville won the first meeting on April 2 in an 8-round shootout, but the Kings rallied from three goals down just to force extra time. That kind of game often creates value on the better season-long team in the rematch, especially when it is back at home.

The Kings also bring the stronger season-long offensive backbone. Artemi Panarin is at 77 points, Adrian Kempe at 30 goals and 65 points, and Quinton Byfield in strong recent form after his overtime winner against Toronto. Nashville has been scrappy and still very alive in the wild-card race, but if you are comparing roster quality and scoring depth, Los Angeles still has the edge. That makes this one of the stronger straight NHL predictions of the night.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.