2 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Wednesday 1/21/26

Best NBA Props for Today

A matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans puts Jalen Duren in a smash spot.

To Record A Double Double To Record A Double Double Jalen Duren -185 View more odds in Sportsbook

New Orleans ranks 28th in defensive rating this season and is 22nd in rebound rate. They're letting up the fifth-most points per game (23.9) to the center position as well as the sixth-most rebounds (15.2) per night to Cs.

Duren can take advantage. He is averaging 17.8 points and 10.7 boards per game.

As far as his double-double chances, Duren netting 10-plus points shouldn't be much of an issue as he's listed at -1600 odds to score at least 10. Rebounds will likely be the tougher hurdle as Duren is -225 to pull down at least 10 boards.

Duren is averaging exactly 10.0 rebounds per game so far in January (four games), and while there's some blowout risk tonight with the Detroit Pistons a 9.5-point favorite, Duren to notch a double-double is my favorite prop bet for today.

There are a few reasons to back Jalen Brunson to have a lower scoring game tonight.

Jalen Brunson - Points Jalen Brunson Under Jan 22 12:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Brooklyn Nets are tough on point guards. For the season, Brooklyn is allowing the second-fewest points per game to PGs (22.6).

The Nets also play at the NBA's fourth-slowest pace.

In two meetings against Brooklyn this season, Brunson is averaging 23.0 points per game.

There's also some blowout risk. The New York Knicks are 11.5-point home favorites and just had a players-only meeting in an effort to try to snap out of their current skid, a run that's seen them go 2-9 over their past 11 games. There's a chance they respond in a big way against the Nets, and that could lead to fewer minutes than usual for Brunson.

