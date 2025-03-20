Best NASCAR Bets and Predictions for the Straight Talk Wireless 400 in Homestead

In 2025, the NASCAR Cup Series doesn't get much better than Homestead.

Not only is it a 1.5-mile track -- where the Next-Gen cars have provided elite racing -- but it's the track in that subgroup that chews up tires most. This puts more control in the drivers' hands, allowing the cream to rise to the top.

You see that reflected in the betting markets. Four drivers have odds of +850 or shorter in FanDuel Sportsbook's NASCAR betting odds, and three more are +1300 or shorter. Based on my sims, none of them are all that egregiously priced, either. They suck up a lot of helium.

Still, I think the best value lies a bit lower on the board. First, we'll take a look at my model's pre-practice simulations, and then we'll lay out my favorite early-week bets at FanDuel Sportsbook.

NASCAR in Homestead Predictions

Driver Win Top 3 Top 5 Top 10 Kyle Larson 14.2% 41.0% 59.4% 78.0% William Byron 10.0% 31.4% 47.1% 71.0% Christopher Bell 8.7% 22.9% 35.8% 60.9% Tyler Reddick 8.5% 24.1% 39.1% 63.7% Denny Hamlin 7.5% 21.6% 35.0% 59.4% Ryan Blaney 7.1% 20.0% 31.7% 56.5% Joey Logano 5.1% 14.5% 24.0% 46.3% View Full Table ChevronDown

Betting Picks for NASCAR in Homestead

Since his move to RFK Racing, Brad Keselowski has been at his best at tracks with tons of tire falloff. It doesn't feel like the market's accounting for this just yet.

In this three-year span, Keselowski's one win came in Darlington. You could argue Darlington is Homestead's best comp given you have to rip the wall while also saving your tires. Keselowski was also runner-up last year in Charlotte, which has flashed some similar characteristics the past two years.

This has translated to Homestead, too. He was fifth here in 2022 and had an eighth-place average running position in 2023. The RFK cars weren't blazing quick in Vegas, but I've still got Keselowski at 17.0% to finish top 5, up from 13.3% implied.

Not only are the odds on Bubba Wallace identical to Keselowski's, but he's nearly a mirror in the sims, too. I've got him at 16.9% to finish top 5. Thus, I'll just snag both.

Wallace had one of the better cars last week in Las Vegas. Despite starting 20th, he finished 4th in both stages and led 20 laps. He was caught up in a wreck not of his own doing late, but the speed was there.

Like Keselowski, Wallace has been solid on high-falloff tracks recently. In 2023, he had top-fives in Charlotte, Kansas, Vegas, and Darlington, all of which feature at least moderate falloff. He was also sixth in Homestead that year and had a 12th-place average running position last year.

I've got decent value on Wallace (and Keselowski, for that matter) to win at +4800, so I don't mind a swing for the fences. Given the presence of so many studs at this track, though, I do think the safety of the top-five is preferred.

