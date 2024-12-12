Best FanDuel Promos to Use Before NFL Week 15

FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action of NFL Week 15.

The week kicks off with a Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers matchup on Thursday, December 12th, 2024. This is followed by an 13-game slate on Sunday and two Monday Night Football games.

Are you looking to bet on the NFL in Week 15? Here are just some of the promos available to new and existing customers.

See full terms and conditions for all promos at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Thursday Night Football Squares at FanDuel Sportsbook

All FanDuel customers can check out the improved FanDuel Squares for Thursday Night Football games! Squares are available for every quarter, first half, and the final score. Win by matching your square to the last digit of both teams’ score.

How to Play FanDuel Squares

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and click on FanDuel Squares.

Select your numbers—each square has its own odds.

Win by matching your square to the last digit of both teams’ score.

You can bet on multiple squares, but you can’t combine them in a parlay.

Bet on squares LIVE with markets throughout the Thursday games.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Profit Boosts Every NFL Game Day

FanDuel is now offering a Profit Boost every NFL game day! This includes a 25% LIVE Profit Boost Token to use on the 12/12 Thursday Night Football game: Rams at 49ers.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your 25% Profit Boost Token. Use the Profit Boost Token on a live (in-game) wager for the Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers NFL game taking place on December 12th, 2024.

Your wager must have final pre-boosted odds of -200 or longer to qualify for this promotion. There is a maximum wager associated with use of the Profit Boost Token. Log in for more details.

Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. See full terms and conditions at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com.

30% Profit Boost for 1st Drive Player to Catch a Pass Bets on Thursday Night Football

Looking for an early wager for Thursday Night Football? All FanDuel customers get a 30% Profit Boost to use on a 1st Drive "Player to Catch a Pass" wager on the Rams vs. 49ers Thursday Night Football game happening December 12th, 2024.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your 30% Profit Boost Token. Use the Profit Boost Token on a "Player to Catch a Pass" wager for the Rams vs 49ers NFL game taking place on December 12th, 2024.

Please note that this Profit Boost Token is NOT eligible for player props involving receptions. It is ONLY available for the "Player to Catch a Pass" market that is offered pre-game (for the first drive of the game) and throughout the game.

There is a maximum wager associated with this offer. Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. See full terms and conditions at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com.

FanDuel Now Offers Exclusive NFL Performance Trends for Player Props

Quickly build parlays and place bets with confidence on your favorite NFL players using FanDuel’s improved Player Prop pages! Now you can:

Access all the top player props in one place

Get exclusive performance trends from the last 5 games

Look at real-time player stats all season long

Get PFF-powered insights and player evaluations against similar defenses and coverages

And so much more!

Check it out on our player prop pages across the app—just tap a player icon or name on the homepage, competition pages, or event pages to start building your winning parlays.

FanDuel Sportsbook New Customer Offer: Bet $5+, Get $150 Bonus Bets If You Win

Are you new to FanDuel Sportsbook? New customers can receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your bet wins — valid on your first $5+ cash wager of any type!

How to Participate in the FanDuel Promo

Register: Sign up for a new FanDuel Sportsbook account.

Sign up for a new FanDuel Sportsbook account. Deposit : Make a first-time deposit of $5 or more.

: Make a first-time deposit of $5 or more. Place Your First Bet: Place your first cash wager of $5+ of any type.

Place your first cash wager of $5+ of any type. Get $150 in Sportsbook Bonus Bets only if your wager wins (within 72 hours of winning bet settlement).

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

