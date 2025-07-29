FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Best FanDuel Promos This Week (7/28-8/3/25)

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

Best FanDuel Promos This Week (7/28-8/3/25)

FanDuel is bringing the heat with a stacked lineup of promotions to celebrate an action-packed week in sports.

This week we're treated to the PFL World Championships and Wyndham Championship golf tournament, plus the MLB and WNBA regular season keep on rolling!

With so much happening, there’s no shortage of exciting ways to get in on the action! Learn more about each FanDuel promo below.

FanDuel Promos - This Week's Highlights

Dinger Tuesday

  • Tuesdays just got a lot more exciting for baseball fans. Get an Exclusive Dinger Tuesday Offer to use on a To Hit a Home Run wager on any MLB game(s) taking place on July 29th.

Friday WNBA Profit Boost

  • The WNBA season is in full swing! FanDuel customers can receive a 30% Profit Boost to use on the Fever vs. Wings or Sparks vs. Storm WNBA games happening August 1st.

Friday Boxing Profit Boost

  • Get ready for the PFL World Championships this Friday night with a 25% Profit Boost for any bet type on any PFL fight happening August 1st -- available at FanDuel Sportsbook later this week.

Saturday MLB Speedway Classic SGP Profit Boost

Weekend Wyndham Championship Golf Profit Boost

Stay in the Game at FanDuel

Make sure to check the FanDuel Sportsbook to learn more about these limited-time offers. With so many ways to bet, this week is the perfect time to get in on the action.

See full terms and conditions for each promo at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).
21+ (18+ D.C. & PR) and present in select states (for KS, in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino). If playing causes you financial, family and occupational problems, call the ASSMCA PAS line at 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Odds subject to change.

