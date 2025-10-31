FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Best Any Time Touchdown Bets for Every Week 9 NFL Game

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

Best Any Time Touchdown Bets for Every Week 9 NFL Game

One touchdown prop recommendation is cool.

Two? Even better.

But what about a touchdown bet for every game?

Let's party.

We talked to FanDuel's Minty Bets and got her to lay out her favorite touchdown bet from every remaining Week 9 game.

Week 9 Any Time TD Picks

Bears at Bengals

SPREADMONEYLINETOTAL
@

Odds not available at this time.
Please check back later.

Vikings at Lions

SPREADMONEYLINETOTAL
@

Odds not available at this time.
Please check back later.

Panthers at Packers

SPREADMONEYLINETOTAL
@

Odds not available at this time.
Please check back later.

Chargers at Titans

Any time touchdown markets were not live at the time of publication. Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's Chargers at Titans betting odds to see the latest offerings.

Falcons at Patriots

SPREADMONEYLINETOTAL
@

Odds not available at this time.
Please check back later.

49ers at Giants

SPREADMONEYLINETOTAL
@

Odds not available at this time.
Please check back later.

Colts at Steelers

SPREADMONEYLINETOTAL
@

Odds not available at this time.
Please check back later.

Broncos at Texans

SPREADMONEYLINETOTAL
@

Odds not available at this time.
Please check back later.

Jaguars at Raiders

SPREADMONEYLINETOTAL
@

Odds not available at this time.
Please check back later.

Saints at Rams

SPREADMONEYLINETOTAL
@

Odds not available at this time.
Please check back later.

Chiefs at Bills

SPREADMONEYLINETOTAL
@

Odds not available at this time.
Please check back later.

Seahawks at Commanders

SPREADMONEYLINETOTAL
@

Odds not available at this time.
Please check back later.

Cardinals at Cowboys

Any time touchdown markets were not live at the time of publication. Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's Cardinals at Cowboys betting odds to see the latest offerings.

