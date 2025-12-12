FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NCAAB iconNCAAB

Explore NCAAB

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

Best Any Time Touchdown Bets for Every Week 15 NFL Game

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

Subscribe to our newsletter

Best Any Time Touchdown Bets for Every Week 15 NFL Game

One touchdown prop recommendation is cool.

Two? Even better.

But what about a touchdown bet for every game?

Let's party.

We talked to FanDuel's Minty Bets and got her to lay out her favorite touchdown bet from every remaining Week 15 game.

Week 15 Any Time TD Picks

Jets at Jaguars

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Brian Thomas Jr.

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Cardinals at Texans

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Nico Collins

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Bills at Patriots

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Josh Allen

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Chargers at Chiefs

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Oronde Gadsden

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Raiders at Eagles

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
A.J. Brown

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Ravens at Bengals

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Andrei Iosivas

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Commanders at Giants

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Theo Johnson

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Browns at Bears

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
D.J. Moore

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Titans at 49ers

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Jauan Jennings

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Lions at Rams

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Blake Corum

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Panthers at Saints

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Tetairoa McMillan

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Packers at Broncos

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Courtland Sutton

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Colts at Seahawks

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Jaxon Smith-Njigba

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Vikings at Cowboys

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
George Pickens

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Dolphins at Steelers

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Darnell Washington

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup