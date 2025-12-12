NFL
Best Any Time Touchdown Bets for Every Week 15 NFL Game
One touchdown prop recommendation is cool.
Two? Even better.
But what about a touchdown bet for every game?
Let's party.
We talked to FanDuel's Minty Bets and got her to lay out her favorite touchdown bet from every remaining Week 15 game.
Week 15 Any Time TD Picks
Jets at Jaguars
Cardinals at Texans
Bills at Patriots
Chargers at Chiefs
Raiders at Eagles
Ravens at Bengals
Commanders at Giants
Browns at Bears
Titans at 49ers
Lions at Rams
Panthers at Saints
Packers at Broncos
Colts at Seahawks
Vikings at Cowboys
Dolphins at Steelers
New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!