Best Any Time Touchdown Bets for Every Week 15 NFL Game

One touchdown prop recommendation is cool.

Two? Even better.

But what about a touchdown bet for every game?

Let's party.

We talked to FanDuel's Minty Bets and got her to lay out her favorite touchdown bet from every remaining Week 15 game.

Week 15 Any Time TD Picks

Jets at Jaguars

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Brian Thomas Jr. +175 View more odds in Sportsbook

Cardinals at Texans

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Nico Collins +100 View more odds in Sportsbook

Bills at Patriots

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Josh Allen -105 View more odds in Sportsbook

Chargers at Chiefs

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Oronde Gadsden +290 View more odds in Sportsbook

Raiders at Eagles

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer A.J. Brown +150 View more odds in Sportsbook

Ravens at Bengals

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Andrei Iosivas +200 View more odds in Sportsbook

Commanders at Giants

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Theo Johnson +240 View more odds in Sportsbook

Browns at Bears

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer D.J. Moore +180 View more odds in Sportsbook

Titans at 49ers

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Jauan Jennings +185 View more odds in Sportsbook

Lions at Rams

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Blake Corum +185 View more odds in Sportsbook

Panthers at Saints

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Tetairoa McMillan +160 View more odds in Sportsbook

Packers at Broncos

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Courtland Sutton +210 View more odds in Sportsbook

Colts at Seahawks

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Jaxon Smith-Njigba -120 View more odds in Sportsbook

Vikings at Cowboys

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer George Pickens +120 View more odds in Sportsbook

Dolphins at Steelers

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Darnell Washington +330 View more odds in Sportsbook

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!