2025 Belmont Stakes Promos on FanDuel Racing for Todays Race

The 2025 Belmont Stakes takes place this weekend, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action with FanDuel Racing. That includes promotions centered around the 2025 Belmont Stakes!

Are you looking to bet on the 2025 Belmont Stakes? Check out these horse racing betting promos below!

See full terms and conditions for all promos at FanDuel Racing.

FanDuel Racing Offer: No Sweat Win Bet

Looking to bet on the 2025 Belmont Stakes? All FanDuel Racing customers get a No Sweat bet for any "Win" bet on the 2025 Belmont Stakes!

Just opt into the promotion and place a win bet on a single horse in the Belmont Stakes on June 7, 2025. If your eligible wager loses, you will receive a bonus equal to the amount wagered (up to a maximum amount as communicated on the "Promotions Page" of your FDR Account).

Limit of one Promotion Bonus per person. Allow up to 5 days for refund to be credited to your account. Refund will be issued as a nonwithdrawable Racing Bonus that expires after 9 days

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com.

Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ and reside in AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, ID, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA (permitted parishes only), MD, MA, MI, MN, MT, NH, NM, NY, ND, OH, OR, PA, RI, SD, VA, WA, WV, or WY. Offer valid on first real-money wager of $0.10 or more. Verified FD Racing account and opt in required. Bonus issued in non-withdrawable Racing site credit that expires 9 days after issuance. Restrictions apply. See terms at racing.fanduel.com. Offer not available in D.C., KS, NC, NJ, TN, or VT.

FanDuel Racing New Customer Offer: No Sweat First Bet

Are you new to FanDuel Racing? Place your first bet up to $500 on any race at any track and get your wager amount back in Racing Bonus if it doesn’t win!

How to Participate in the FanDuel Promo

Register: Sign up for a new FanDuel Racing account.

Sign up for a new FanDuel Racing account. Place Your First Bet: Place your first cash wager of up to $500 on any race at any track on FanDuel Racing.

Place your first cash wager of up to $500 on any race at any track on FanDuel Racing. Get Up to $500 in Racing Credit only if your wager loses!

Limit of one Promotion Bonus per person. Allow up to five (5) days for refund to be credited to your account. Refund will be issued as a non-transferable and non-withdrawable Racing Credit that expires after 7 days.

21+ and reside in AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, ID, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA (permitted parishes only), MD, MA, MI, MN, MT, NH, NM, NY, ND, OH, OR, PA, RI, SD, VA, WA, WV, or WY. Offer valid on first real-money wager of $0.10 or more. Verified FD Racing account required. Bonus issued in non-withdrawable Racing site credit that expires 7 days after issuance. Max refund $500. Restrictions apply. See terms at racing.fanduel.com. Offer not available in D.C., KS, NC, NJ, TN, or VT.