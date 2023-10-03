Bengals vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Betting Trends, Spread & Over/Under for NFL Week 5 - October 8
The NFL's Sunday schedule includes the Cincinnati Bengals taking on the Arizona Cardinals.
Get the latest NFL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Bengals vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick
All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Bengals win (52.7%)
Bengals vs Cardinals Point Spread
The Bengals are 3-point favorites against the Cardinals. The Bengals are -115 to cover the spread, while the Cardinals are -105 to cover as a 3-point underdog.
Bengals vs Cardinals Over/Under
Bengals versus Cardinals on October 8 has an over/under of 44.5 points, with the over -114 and the under -106.
Bengals vs Cardinals Moneyline
Cincinnati is the favorite, -172 on the moneyline, while Arizona is a +144 underdog despite being at home.
Bengals vs Cardinals Betting Trends
- Cincinnati hasn't won a game against the spread this year.
- The Bengals have no wins ATS (0-1-1) as a 3-point favorite or greater this year.
- The Bengals have had one game (out of four) go over the total this year.
- The Cardinals have three wins in four contests against the spread this season.
- As 3-point underdogs or more, Arizona is 3-1 against the spread.
- There have been three Cardinals games (out of four) that hit the over this year.
Bengals vs Cardinals Odds & Spread
- All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: CIN: (-172) | ARI: (+144)
- Spread: CIN: -3 (-115) | ARI: +3 (-105)
- Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)
Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!