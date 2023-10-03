Bengals vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Betting Trends, Spread & Over/Under for NFL Week 5 - October 8

The NFL's Sunday schedule includes the Cincinnati Bengals taking on the Arizona Cardinals.

Bengals vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bengals win (52.7%)

Bengals vs Cardinals Point Spread

The Bengals are 3-point favorites against the Cardinals. The Bengals are -115 to cover the spread, while the Cardinals are -105 to cover as a 3-point underdog.

Bengals vs Cardinals Over/Under

Bengals versus Cardinals on October 8 has an over/under of 44.5 points, with the over -114 and the under -106.

Bengals vs Cardinals Moneyline

Cincinnati is the favorite, -172 on the moneyline, while Arizona is a +144 underdog despite being at home.

Bengals vs Cardinals Betting Trends

Cincinnati hasn't won a game against the spread this year.

The Bengals have no wins ATS (0-1-1) as a 3-point favorite or greater this year.

The Bengals have had one game (out of four) go over the total this year.

The Cardinals have three wins in four contests against the spread this season.

As 3-point underdogs or more, Arizona is 3-1 against the spread.

There have been three Cardinals games (out of four) that hit the over this year.

Bengals vs Cardinals Odds & Spread

Moneyline: CIN: (-172) | ARI: (+144)

CIN: (-172) | ARI: (+144) Spread: CIN: -3 (-115) | ARI: +3 (-105)

CIN: -3 (-115) | ARI: +3 (-105) Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

