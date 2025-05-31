FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Horse Racing

Belmont Stakes 2025: Post Position Draw and Possible Horses

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

Belmont Stakes 2025: Post Position Draw and Possible Horses

The 2025 Belmont Stakes draws near!

Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty and Preakness winner Journalism are both expected at the starting gate, but post positions haven't been set yet.

Here is what you need to know ahead of the draw, which will determine which horses are entered into the field as well as their post position.

When Is the 2025 Belmont Stakes Post Position Draw?

The post position draw for the 2025 Belmont Stakes will take place on Monday, June 2nd. The draw will be available on the NYRA YouTube page.

Belmont Stakes 2025 Horses List

These are the horses likely to compete in the Belmont Stakes as of May 31st, according to official Belmont Stakes website.

Horse
Jockey
Trainer
Race Status
SovereigntyJunior AlvaradoBill MottProbable
JournalismUmberto RispoliMichael McCarthyProbable
BaezaFlavien PratJohn ShirreffsProbable
Hill RoadTBA Chad BrownProbable
RodriguezMike SmithBob BaffertProbable
Heart of HonorSaffie OsborneJamie OsborneProbable
CrudoJohn VelazquezTodd PletcherPossible

