Belmont Stakes 2025: Post Position Draw and Possible Horses

The 2025 Belmont Stakes draws near!

Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty and Preakness winner Journalism are both expected at the starting gate, but post positions haven't been set yet.

Here is what you need to know ahead of the draw, which will determine which horses are entered into the field as well as their post position.

Get ready to bet on the Belmont Stakes winner with FanDuel Racing. Stay updated on the latest Belmont odds as we approach The Test of the Champion! New FanDuel Racing users are included in the excitement with a chance to get your first win wager on a single horse in any race at any track up to $500 back if you lose!

When Is the 2025 Belmont Stakes Post Position Draw?

The post position draw for the 2025 Belmont Stakes will take place on Monday, June 2nd. The draw will be available on the NYRA YouTube page.

Belmont Stakes 2025 Horses List

These are the horses likely to compete in the Belmont Stakes as of May 31st, according to official Belmont Stakes website.

Horse Jockey Trainer Race Status Sovereignty Junior Alvarado Bill Mott Probable Journalism Umberto Rispoli Michael McCarthy Probable Baeza Flavien Prat John Shirreffs Probable Hill Road TBA Chad Brown Probable Rodriguez Mike Smith Bob Baffert Probable Heart of Honor Saffie Osborne Jamie Osborne Probable Crudo John Velazquez Todd Pletcher Possible View Full Table ChevronDown

New to FanDuel Racing? Place your first bet up to $500 and get it back in Racing Bonus if it doesn’t win! Valid in participating states. See here for full terms and conditions. Head over to FanDuel Racing to see all of today’s horse racing odds.

Looking for more horse racing betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Racing to see all of today’s horse racing odds.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com.

Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ and reside in AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, ID, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA (permitted parishes only), MD, MA, MI, MN, MT, NH, NM, NY, ND, OH, OR, PA, RI, SD, VA, WA, WV, or WY. Offer valid on first real-money wager of $0.10 or more. Verified FD Racing account required. Bonus issued in non-withdrawable Racing site credit that expires 7 days after issuance. Max refund $500. Restrictions apply. See terms at racing.fanduel.com. Offer not available in D.C., KS, NC, NJ, TN, or VT.