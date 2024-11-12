Baylor vs Sam Houston Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 12

The Baylor Bears (1-1) square off against the Sam Houston Bearkats (1-1) on November 12, 2024.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Baylor vs. Sam Houston Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, November 12, 2024

Game time: 8:00 PM ET

TV channel: ESPN+

Location: Waco, Texas

Arena: Foster Pavilion

Baylor vs. Sam Houston Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Baylor win (88.6%)

Take a look at some betting insights for Baylor (-15.5) versus Sam Houston on Tuesday. The over/under has been set at 147.5 points for this game.

Baylor vs. Sam Houston: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Baylor won 20 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 14 times.

Sam Houston compiled a 19-12-0 ATS record last season.

As a 15.5-point favorite or more in 2023-24, Baylor was 5-2 against the spread compared to the 1-1 ATS record Sam Houston posted as a 15.5-point underdog.

The Bears did a better job covering the spread when playing at home (11-5-0) last season than they did in road affairs (5-4-0).

Last season, the Bearkats were 8-4-0 at home against the spread (.667 winning percentage). On the road, they were 9-7-0 ATS (.562).

Baylor vs. Sam Houston: Moneyline Betting Stats

Baylor finished with a 19-3 record in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 86.4% of those games).

The Bears won all five games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -1695 or shorter.

Sam Houston was an underdog 13 times last season and won five, or 38.5%, of those games.

The Bearkats played as an underdog of +890 or more twice last season and lost both games.

Baylor has an implied moneyline win probability of 94.4% in this matchup.

Baylor vs. Sam Houston Head-to-Head Comparison

The Bearkats won the rebound battle by 3.6 boards on average. They collected 34.3 rebounds per game, which ranks 67th in college basketball, while their opponents grabbed 30.7 per contest.

The Bearkats put up 91.7 points per 100 possessions (253rd in college basketball), while giving up 87.9 points per 100 possessions (40th in college basketball).

