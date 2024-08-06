2024 Baylor Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:47 AM

The currently unranked Baylor Bears are 1-1 on the season. Their full results and 2024 schedule are outlined below.

Baylor 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Tarleton State Aug. 31 W 45-3 - - 2 @ Utah Sept. 7 L 23-12 Utes (-14.5) 54.5 3 Air Force Sept. 14 - Bears (-15.5) 41.5 4 @ Colorado Sept. 21 - - - 5 BYU Sept. 28 - - - 6 @ Iowa State Oct. 5 - - - 8 @ Texas Tech Oct. 19 - - - View Full Table

Baylor Last Game

The Bears went head to head against the Utah Utes in their most recent game, falling 23-12. Against the Utes, DeQuan Finn led the Bears with 115 yards on 9-of-21 passing (42.9%) for one TD and no interceptions. On the ground, Dawson Pendergrass rushed for 69 yards on nine carries (7.7 yards per carry). Josh Cameron led the receiving charge against the Utes, hauling in two passes for 59 yards and one touchdown.

Baylor Betting Insights

