2023 Baylor Football Odds and Schedule

The Baylor Bears sport a record of 2-4 in 2023. For the team's full results and schedule, keep reading.

Baylor 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Texas State September 2 L 42-31 Bears (-27.5) 59.5 2 Utah September 9 L 20-13 Utes (-7.5) 45.5 3 LIU Post September 16 W 30-7 - - 4 Texas September 23 L 38-6 Longhorns (-17) 49.5 5 @ UCF September 30 W 36-35 Knights (-9.5) 56.5 6 Texas Tech October 7 L 39-14 Red Raiders (-2.5) 59.5 8 @ Cincinnati October 21 - - - View Full Table

Baylor Last Game

The Bears go into their next matchup after losing 39-14 to the Texas Tech Red Raiders in their last outing on October 7. In that game against the Red Raiders, Blake Shapen had 324 yards on 22-of-38 passing (57.9%) for the Bears, with one touchdown and no interceptions. On the ground, Dominic Richardson ran for 21 yards on nine carries (2.3 yards per carry), adding two receptions for 18 yards. Monaray Baldwin accumulated five catches for 126 yards (25.2 per catch) and one touchdown against the Red Raiders.

Baylor Betting Insights

Baylor has been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

