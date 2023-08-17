FanDuel Research Sportsbook Fantasy Casino Racing Fanduel TV Free2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

More

More

Logo
NCAAF

2023 Baylor Football Odds and Schedule

Data Skrive
Data Skrive
2023 Baylor Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 7:03 AM

The Baylor Bears sport a record of 2-4 in 2023. For the team's full results and schedule, keep reading.

Baylor 2023 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1Texas StateSeptember 2L 42-31Bears (-27.5)59.5
2UtahSeptember 9L 20-13Utes (-7.5)45.5
3LIU PostSeptember 16W 30-7--
4TexasSeptember 23L 38-6Longhorns (-17)49.5
5@ UCFSeptember 30W 36-35Knights (-9.5)56.5
6Texas TechOctober 7L 39-14Red Raiders (-2.5)59.5
8@ CincinnatiOctober 21---
View Full Table

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Baylor Last Game

The Bears go into their next matchup after losing 39-14 to the Texas Tech Red Raiders in their last outing on October 7. In that game against the Red Raiders, Blake Shapen had 324 yards on 22-of-38 passing (57.9%) for the Bears, with one touchdown and no interceptions. On the ground, Dominic Richardson ran for 21 yards on nine carries (2.3 yards per carry), adding two receptions for 18 yards. Monaray Baldwin accumulated five catches for 126 yards (25.2 per catch) and one touchdown against the Red Raiders.

Baylor Betting Insights

  • Baylor has been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they lost.
  • The Bears have been the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

Check out even more in-depth analysis about Baylor on FanDuel Research!

Bet on the Baylor Bears on FanDuel today!