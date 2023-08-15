Baltimore Ravens Odds to Win 2024 Super Bowl, Make Playoffs
Odds updated as of 4:01 AM
The Baltimore Ravens' current odds to win the Super Bowl (+1400) rank them seventh in the NFL. To reach the playoffs, they are listed at -289.
Ravens Postseason Odds
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1400 (Bet $100 to win $1,400)
- Preseason Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1800 (Bet $100 to win $1,800)
- Odds to Make the Playoffs: -289 (Bet $289 to win $100)
- Odds to Win the AFC North: -105 (Bet $105 to win $100)
Ravens Stats Insights
- The Ravens sport the 13th-ranked offense this season (335.0 yards per game), and they've been even more effective on defense, ranking second-best with just 266.4 yards allowed per game.
- The Ravens rank 16th in points scored this season (21.8 points per game), but they've been thriving on the defensive side of the ball, ranking third-best in the with 15.0 points allowed per game.
- Baltimore sports the 26th-ranked offense this season in terms of passing yards (189.0 passing yards per game), and has been better on defense, ranking third-best with just 175.0 passing yards allowed per game.
- The Ravens rank seventh in run defense this year (91.4 rushing yards allowed per game), but they've been thriving on offense, ranking fourth-best in the with 146.0 rushing yards per game.
- Baltimore ranks eighth in third-down efficiency (45.1%) on offense and 19th in third-down percentage allowed (40.7%) on defense this year.
- This season, the Ravens are accumulating 5.5 yards per play on offense (16th in the league), while featuring the second-best yards per play on defense in the (4.4).
- With six forced turnovers (16th in ) against eight turnovers committed (20th in ), Baltimore's -2-2 turnover margin ranks 20th in the league.
Ravens Betting Insights
- The Ravens' Super Bowl odds (+1400) place them just seventh-best in the league, but according to computer rankings they are third-best.
- The Ravens were +1800 to win the Super Bowl at the start of the season, and have now moved up to +1400, which is the 11th-smallest change in the entire NFL.
- Based on their moneyline odds, the Ravens have a 6.7% chance of winning the Super Bowl.
- The implied probability of the Ravens making the playoffs, based on their -289 moneyline odds, is 74.3%.
Ravens Leaders
- Lamar Jackson has thrown for 1,030 yards, completing 69.9% of his passes and collecting four touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 265 yards (53.0 ypg) on 47 carries with four rushing touchdowns.
- Zay Flowers has hauled in 29 receptions for 317 yards (63.4 yards per game) to lead the team this season. .
- Mark Andrews has caught 20 passes for 225 yards (56.3 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.
- Kyle Hamilton has 3.0 sacks to lead the team, and also has 4.0 TFL, 24 tackles, and one interception.
- Geno Stone has picked off a team-leading two passes. He also has 23 tackles and two passes defended to his name.
- Stone's game status for Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Titans is unknown.
Every Team's Odds to Win the Super Bowl
- San Francisco 49ers (+490)
- Kansas City Chiefs (+500)
- Philadelphia Eagles (+650)
- Buffalo Bills (+1000)
- Miami Dolphins (+1000)
- Dallas Cowboys (+1100)
- Baltimore Ravens (+1400)
- Detroit Lions (+1900)
- Los Angeles Chargers (+2300)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (+2400)
- Cincinnati Bengals (+2900)
- Cleveland Browns (+3200)
- Seattle Seahawks (+3800)
- New Orleans Saints (+4300)
- Minnesota Vikings (+6000)
- Green Bay Packers (+6000)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+6500)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (+6500)
- Tennessee Titans (+7000)
- Atlanta Falcons (+7500)
- Los Angeles Rams (+9500)
- New York Jets (+12000)
- Indianapolis Colts (+12000)
- Washington Commanders (+16000)
- Las Vegas Raiders (+18000)
- New England Patriots (+18000)
- Houston Texans (+19000)
- Denver Broncos (+40000)
- Chicago Bears (+55000)
- Arizona Cardinals (+60000)
- New York Giants (+70000)
- Carolina Panthers (+100000)