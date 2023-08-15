Baltimore Ravens Odds to Win 2024 Super Bowl, Make Playoffs

Odds updated as of 4:01 AM

The Baltimore Ravens' current odds to win the Super Bowl (+1400) rank them seventh in the NFL. To reach the playoffs, they are listed at -289.

Ravens Postseason Odds

Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1400 (Bet $100 to win $1,400)

+1400 (Bet $100 to win $1,400) Preseason Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1800 (Bet $100 to win $1,800)

+1800 (Bet $100 to win $1,800) Odds to Make the Playoffs: -289 (Bet $289 to win $100)

-289 (Bet $289 to win $100) Odds to Win the AFC North: -105 (Bet $105 to win $100)

Ravens Stats Insights

The Ravens sport the 13th-ranked offense this season (335.0 yards per game), and they've been even more effective on defense, ranking second-best with just 266.4 yards allowed per game.

The Ravens rank 16th in points scored this season (21.8 points per game), but they've been thriving on the defensive side of the ball, ranking third-best in the with 15.0 points allowed per game.

Baltimore sports the 26th-ranked offense this season in terms of passing yards (189.0 passing yards per game), and has been better on defense, ranking third-best with just 175.0 passing yards allowed per game.

The Ravens rank seventh in run defense this year (91.4 rushing yards allowed per game), but they've been thriving on offense, ranking fourth-best in the with 146.0 rushing yards per game.

Baltimore ranks eighth in third-down efficiency (45.1%) on offense and 19th in third-down percentage allowed (40.7%) on defense this year.

This season, the Ravens are accumulating 5.5 yards per play on offense (16th in the league), while featuring the second-best yards per play on defense in the (4.4).

With six forced turnovers (16th in ) against eight turnovers committed (20th in ), Baltimore's -2-2 turnover margin ranks 20th in the league.

Ravens Betting Insights

The Ravens' Super Bowl odds (+1400) place them just seventh-best in the league, but according to computer rankings they are third-best.

The Ravens were +1800 to win the Super Bowl at the start of the season, and have now moved up to +1400, which is the 11th-smallest change in the entire NFL.

Based on their moneyline odds, the Ravens have a 6.7% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

The implied probability of the Ravens making the playoffs, based on their -289 moneyline odds, is 74.3%.

Ravens Leaders

Lamar Jackson has thrown for 1,030 yards, completing 69.9% of his passes and collecting four touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 265 yards (53.0 ypg) on 47 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Zay Flowers has hauled in 29 receptions for 317 yards (63.4 yards per game) to lead the team this season. .

Mark Andrews has caught 20 passes for 225 yards (56.3 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Kyle Hamilton has 3.0 sacks to lead the team, and also has 4.0 TFL, 24 tackles, and one interception.

Geno Stone has picked off a team-leading two passes. He also has 23 tackles and two passes defended to his name.

Stone's game status for Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Titans is unknown.

