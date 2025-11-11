Baker Mayfield Fantasy Football Week 11: Stats and Projections vs. Bills

Quarterback Baker Mayfield faces a matchup versus the third-ranked passing defense in the NFL (170.2 yards allowed per game) in Week 11, when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Buffalo Bills, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Is Mayfield a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he faces the Bills? More stats and information can be found in this article, so check it out.

Baker Mayfield Week 11 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Buffalo Bills

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Buffalo Bills Game Date: November 16, 2025

November 16, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 17.0

17.0 Projected Passing Yards: 248.96

248.96 Projected Passing TDs: 1.77

1.77 Projected Rushing Yards: 13.03

13.03 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.10

Projections provided by numberFire

Mayfield Fantasy Performance

Mayfield has put up 163.5 fantasy points in 2025 (18.2 per game), which ranks him 11th at the QB position. Overall, he's the No. 14 player in fantasy football.

Over his last three games, Mayfield has generated 38.1 fantasy points (12.7 per game), as he's piled up 653 yards on 71-of-117 passing with four touchdowns and one pick.

Mayfield has generated 84.4 fantasy points (16.9 per game) in his last five games, as he's compiled 1,288 yards on 117-of-173 passing, with eight touchdowns and one pick. As a runner, he's tacked on 29 rushing yards on eight carries.

The highlight of Mayfield's fantasy season came against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5, when he piled up 26.7 fantasy points with 379 passing yards, two TDs, and zero picks. With his legs, he added 15 rushing yards on five carries (3.0 YPC) .

From a fantasy standpoint, Baker Mayfield delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the season (4.1 points) in Week 8 against the New Orleans Saints, throwing for 152 yards and zero touchdowns with zero picks.

Bills Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Buffalo this year.

The Bills have allowed six players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of three players have thrown for two or more TDs against Buffalo this season.

The Bills have not allowed someone to throw more than two TDs against them in a game this year.

A total of three players have recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Buffalo this year.

The Bills have allowed nine players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

Buffalo has not allowed more than one TD catch to an opposing player this year.

The Bills have given up more than 100 yards rushing to three players this year.

Buffalo has given up at least one rushing touchdown to 11 players this season.

The Bills have allowed at least two rushing TDs to three players this year.

Want more data and analysis on Baker Mayfield?