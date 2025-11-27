NHL
Avalanche vs Wild NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 28
Friday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the Minnesota Wild.
Avalanche vs Wild Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (17-1-5) vs. Minnesota Wild (13-7-4)
- Date: Friday, November 28, 2025
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Grand Casino Arena -- Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Coverage: ESPN+
Avalanche vs Wild Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Avalanche (-188)
|Wild (+155)
|6.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Wild Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Avalanche win (62.8%)
Avalanche vs Wild Puck Line
- The Wild are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Avalanche. The Wild are -170 to cover the spread, and the Avalanche are +138.
Avalanche vs Wild Over/Under
- Avalanche versus Wild on Nov. 28 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +114 and the under -140.
Avalanche vs Wild Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Avalanche-Wild, Colorado is the favorite at -188, and Minnesota is +155 playing at home.