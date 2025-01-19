FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Data Skrive

Avalanche vs Wild Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 20

The Colorado Avalanche will take on the Minnesota Wild in NHL action on Monday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Avalanche vs Wild Game Info

  • Colorado Avalanche (28-18-1) vs. Minnesota Wild (27-15-4)
  • Date: Monday, January 20, 2025
  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Wild Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Avalanche (-225)Wild (+184)5.5Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Wild Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Avalanche win (62.6%)

Avalanche vs Wild Puck Line

  • The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals (+114 to cover). Minnesota, the underdog, is -140.

Avalanche vs Wild Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Avalanche-Wild on January 20, with the over at -128 and the under at +104.

Avalanche vs Wild Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Avalanche vs. Wild reveal Colorado as the favorite (-225) and Minnesota as the underdog (+184) on the road.

