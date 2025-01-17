NHL
Avalanche vs Stars Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 18
The NHL's Saturday slate includes the Colorado Avalanche facing the Dallas Stars.
Avalanche vs Stars Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (27-18-1) vs. Dallas Stars (28-15-1)
- Date: Saturday, January 18, 2025
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- Coverage: ESPN+
Avalanche vs Stars Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Avalanche (-137)
|Stars (+114)
|6.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Stars Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Avalanche win (53%)
Avalanche vs Stars Puck Line
- The Avalanche are 1.5-goal favorites against the Stars. The Avalanche are +184 to cover the spread, and the Stars are -230.
Avalanche vs Stars Over/Under
- The over/under for Avalanche-Stars on January 18 is 6.5. The over is +114, and the under is -140.
Avalanche vs Stars Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Avalanche vs. Stars reveal Colorado as the favorite (-137) and Dallas as the underdog (+114) on the road.