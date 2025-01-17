Avalanche vs Stars Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 18

The NHL's Saturday slate includes the Colorado Avalanche facing the Dallas Stars.

Avalanche vs Stars Game Info

Colorado Avalanche (27-18-1) vs. Dallas Stars (28-15-1)

Date: Saturday, January 18, 2025

Saturday, January 18, 2025 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Stars Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Avalanche (-137) Stars (+114) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Stars Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Avalanche win (53%)

Avalanche vs Stars Puck Line

The Avalanche are 1.5-goal favorites against the Stars. The Avalanche are +184 to cover the spread, and the Stars are -230.

Avalanche vs Stars Over/Under

The over/under for Avalanche-Stars on January 18 is 6.5. The over is +114, and the under is -140.

Avalanche vs Stars Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Avalanche vs. Stars reveal Colorado as the favorite (-137) and Dallas as the underdog (+114) on the road.

