NHL

Avalanche vs Stars Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 18

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The NHL's Saturday slate includes the Colorado Avalanche facing the Dallas Stars.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Avalanche vs Stars Game Info

  • Colorado Avalanche (27-18-1) vs. Dallas Stars (28-15-1)
  • Date: Saturday, January 18, 2025
  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Stars Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Avalanche (-137)Stars (+114)6.5Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Stars Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Avalanche win (53%)

Avalanche vs Stars Puck Line

  • The Avalanche are 1.5-goal favorites against the Stars. The Avalanche are +184 to cover the spread, and the Stars are -230.

Avalanche vs Stars Over/Under

  • The over/under for Avalanche-Stars on January 18 is 6.5. The over is +114, and the under is -140.

Avalanche vs Stars Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Avalanche vs. Stars reveal Colorado as the favorite (-137) and Dallas as the underdog (+114) on the road.

