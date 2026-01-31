Avalanche vs Red Wings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 31

NHL action on Saturday includes the Colorado Avalanche facing the Detroit Red Wings.

Avalanche vs Red Wings Game Info

Colorado Avalanche (35-8-9) vs. Detroit Red Wings (32-17-6)

Date: Saturday, January 31, 2026

Saturday, January 31, 2026 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: ABC

Avalanche vs Red Wings Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Avalanche (-154) Red Wings (+128) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Avalanche win (58.5%)

Avalanche vs Red Wings Puck Line

The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals (+160 to cover). Detroit, the underdog, is -200.

Avalanche vs Red Wings Over/Under

A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Avalanche-Red Wings on Jan. 31, with the over at -112 and the under at -108.

Avalanche vs Red Wings Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Avalanche vs. Red Wings reveal Colorado as the favorite (-154) and Detroit as the underdog (+128) despite being the home team.

