FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Super Bowl

Explore Australian Open

    Explore FanDuel Promos

    Explore Email Sign-Up

    More

    Logo
    START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
    Player Image
    SportsBookLogo
    Chevrons Texture
    NHL

    Avalanche vs Red Wings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 31

    Data Skrive
    Data Skrive

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Avalanche vs Red Wings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 31

    NHL action on Saturday includes the Colorado Avalanche facing the Detroit Red Wings.

    We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

    Avalanche vs Red Wings Game Info

    • Colorado Avalanche (35-8-9) vs. Detroit Red Wings (32-17-6)
    • Date: Saturday, January 31, 2026
    • Time: 1 p.m. ET
    • Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
    • Coverage: ABC

    Avalanche vs Red Wings Odds

    All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

    Favorite
    Underdog
    Total
    Puck Line
    Avalanche (-154)Red Wings (+128)6.5Avalanche (-1.5)

    Avalanche vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick

    All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

    • Prediction: Avalanche win (58.5%)

    Avalanche vs Red Wings Puck Line

    • The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals (+160 to cover). Detroit, the underdog, is -200.

    Avalanche vs Red Wings Over/Under

    • A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Avalanche-Red Wings on Jan. 31, with the over at -112 and the under at -108.

    Avalanche vs Red Wings Moneyline

    • The moneyline numbers for Avalanche vs. Red Wings reveal Colorado as the favorite (-154) and Detroit as the underdog (+128) despite being the home team.

    Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Want more stories like this?

    Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

    Newsletter Signup
    Newsletter Signup