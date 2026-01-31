NHL
Avalanche vs Red Wings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 31
NHL action on Saturday includes the Colorado Avalanche facing the Detroit Red Wings.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Avalanche vs Red Wings Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (35-8-9) vs. Detroit Red Wings (32-17-6)
- Date: Saturday, January 31, 2026
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- Coverage: ABC
Avalanche vs Red Wings Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Avalanche (-154)
|Red Wings (+128)
|6.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Avalanche win (58.5%)
Avalanche vs Red Wings Puck Line
- The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals (+160 to cover). Detroit, the underdog, is -200.
Avalanche vs Red Wings Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Avalanche-Red Wings on Jan. 31, with the over at -112 and the under at -108.
Avalanche vs Red Wings Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Avalanche vs. Red Wings reveal Colorado as the favorite (-154) and Detroit as the underdog (+128) despite being the home team.