NHL
Avalanche vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 26
Sunday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the New York Rangers.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Avalanche vs Rangers Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (28-20-2) vs. New York Rangers (24-20-4)
- Date: Sunday, January 26, 2025
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Avalanche vs Rangers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Avalanche (-122)
|Rangers (+102)
|5.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Rangers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rangers win (51.3%)
Avalanche vs Rangers Puck Line
- The Rangers are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-250 to cover). And Colorado, the favorite, is +198.
Avalanche vs Rangers Over/Under
- The over/under for the Avalanche versus Rangers matchup on January 26 has been set at 5.5, with -128 odds on the over and +104 odds on the under.
Avalanche vs Rangers Moneyline
- New York is the underdog, +102 on the moneyline, while Colorado is a -122 favorite despite being on the road.