Avalanche vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 26

Sunday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the New York Rangers.

Avalanche vs Rangers Game Info

Colorado Avalanche (28-20-2) vs. New York Rangers (24-20-4)

Date: Sunday, January 26, 2025

Sunday, January 26, 2025 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Rangers Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Avalanche (-122) Rangers (+102) 5.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rangers win (51.3%)

Avalanche vs Rangers Puck Line

The Rangers are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-250 to cover). And Colorado, the favorite, is +198.

Avalanche vs Rangers Over/Under

The over/under for the Avalanche versus Rangers matchup on January 26 has been set at 5.5, with -128 odds on the over and +104 odds on the under.

Avalanche vs Rangers Moneyline

New York is the underdog, +102 on the moneyline, while Colorado is a -122 favorite despite being on the road.

