menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo

START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK

Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Avalanche vs Predators Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 11

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Avalanche vs Predators Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 11

The Colorado Avalanche versus the Nashville Predators is on the NHL schedule for Monday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Avalanche vs Predators Game Info

  • Colorado Avalanche (7-8) vs. Nashville Predators (5-9-1)
  • Date: Monday, November 11, 2024
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Predators Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Avalanche (-152)Predators (+126)6.5Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Predators Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Avalanche win (61.6%)

Avalanche vs Predators Puck Line

  • The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Predators. The Avalanche are +156 to cover the spread, while the Predators are -194.

Avalanche vs Predators Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Avalanche-Predators on November 11, with the over at -118 and the under at -104.

Avalanche vs Predators Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Predators-Avalanche, Nashville is the underdog at +126, and Colorado is -152 playing at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup