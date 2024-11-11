Avalanche vs Predators Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 11

The Colorado Avalanche versus the Nashville Predators is on the NHL schedule for Monday.

Avalanche vs Predators Game Info

Colorado Avalanche (7-8) vs. Nashville Predators (5-9-1)

Date: Monday, November 11, 2024

Monday, November 11, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Predators Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Avalanche (-152) Predators (+126) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Predators Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Avalanche win (61.6%)

Avalanche vs Predators Puck Line

The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Predators. The Avalanche are +156 to cover the spread, while the Predators are -194.

Avalanche vs Predators Over/Under

A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Avalanche-Predators on November 11, with the over at -118 and the under at -104.

Avalanche vs Predators Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Predators-Avalanche, Nashville is the underdog at +126, and Colorado is -152 playing at home.

