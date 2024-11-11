Avalanche vs Predators Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 11
The Colorado Avalanche versus the Nashville Predators is on the NHL schedule for Monday.
Avalanche vs Predators Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (7-8) vs. Nashville Predators (5-9-1)
- Date: Monday, November 11, 2024
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- Coverage: ESPN+
Avalanche vs Predators Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Avalanche (-152)
|Predators (+126)
|6.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Predators Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Avalanche win (61.6%)
Avalanche vs Predators Puck Line
- The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Predators. The Avalanche are +156 to cover the spread, while the Predators are -194.
Avalanche vs Predators Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Avalanche-Predators on November 11, with the over at -118 and the under at -104.
Avalanche vs Predators Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Predators-Avalanche, Nashville is the underdog at +126, and Colorado is -152 playing at home.