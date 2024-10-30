Avalanche vs Lightning Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 30
Data Skrive
The Colorado Avalanche will take on the Tampa Bay Lightning in NHL action on Wednesday.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding today's NHL betting odds.
Avalanche vs Lightning Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (5-5) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (6-3)
- Date: Wednesday, October 30, 2024
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- Coverage: ESPN+
Avalanche vs Lightning Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Avalanche (-122)
|Lightning (+102)
|6.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Lightning Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Avalanche win (65.2%)
Avalanche vs Lightning Puck Line
- The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals (+194 to cover). Tampa Bay, the underdog, is -245.
Avalanche vs Lightning Over/Under
- The over/under for Avalanche-Lightning on October 30 is 6.5. The over is -120, and the under is -102.
Avalanche vs Lightning Moneyline
- Tampa Bay is a +102 underdog on the moneyline, while Colorado is a -122 favorite at home.