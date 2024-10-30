Avalanche vs Lightning Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 30

The Colorado Avalanche will take on the Tampa Bay Lightning in NHL action on Wednesday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Avalanche vs Lightning Game Info

Colorado Avalanche (5-5) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (6-3)

Date: Wednesday, October 30, 2024

Wednesday, October 30, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Lightning Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Avalanche (-122) Lightning (+102) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Lightning Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Avalanche win (65.2%)

Avalanche vs Lightning Puck Line

The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals (+194 to cover). Tampa Bay, the underdog, is -245.

Avalanche vs Lightning Over/Under

The over/under for Avalanche-Lightning on October 30 is 6.5. The over is -120, and the under is -102.

Avalanche vs Lightning Moneyline

Tampa Bay is a +102 underdog on the moneyline, while Colorado is a -122 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!