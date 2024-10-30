menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo

START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK

Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Avalanche vs Lightning Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 30

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Avalanche vs Lightning Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 30

The Colorado Avalanche will take on the Tampa Bay Lightning in NHL action on Wednesday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Avalanche vs Lightning Game Info

  • Colorado Avalanche (5-5) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (6-3)
  • Date: Wednesday, October 30, 2024
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Lightning Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Avalanche (-122)Lightning (+102)6.5Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Lightning Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Avalanche win (65.2%)

Avalanche vs Lightning Puck Line

  • The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals (+194 to cover). Tampa Bay, the underdog, is -245.

Avalanche vs Lightning Over/Under

  • The over/under for Avalanche-Lightning on October 30 is 6.5. The over is -120, and the under is -102.

Avalanche vs Lightning Moneyline

  • Tampa Bay is a +102 underdog on the moneyline, while Colorado is a -122 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup