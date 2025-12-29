Avalanche vs Kings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 29

The NHL's Monday slate includes the Colorado Avalanche facing the Los Angeles Kings.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Avalanche vs Kings Game Info

Colorado Avalanche (28-2-7) vs. Los Angeles Kings (16-12-9)

Date: Monday, December 29, 2025

Monday, December 29, 2025 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Kings Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Avalanche (-235) Kings (+190) 5.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Kings Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Avalanche win (66.8%)

Avalanche vs Kings Puck Line

The Kings are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Kings are -134 to cover the spread, and the Avalanche are +110.

Avalanche vs Kings Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Avalanche-Kings game on Dec. 29, with the over available at -138 and the under at +112.

Avalanche vs Kings Moneyline

Colorado is the favorite, -235 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a +190 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!