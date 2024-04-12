Avalanche vs Jets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 13
The NHL's Saturday schedule includes the Colorado Avalanche taking on the Winnipeg Jets.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Avalanche vs Jets Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (49-24-6) vs. Winnipeg Jets (49-24-6)
- Date: Saturday, April 13, 2024
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- Coverage: ESPN+ and ALT
Avalanche vs Jets Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Avalanche (-154)
|Jets (+128)
|6.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Jets Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Avalanche win (52.6%)
Avalanche vs Jets Spread
- The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals (+158 to cover). Winnipeg, the underdog, is -192.
Avalanche vs Jets Over/Under
- The over/under for Avalanche-Jets on April 13 is 6.5. The over is +100, and the under is -122.
Avalanche vs Jets Moneyline
- Winnipeg is a +128 underdog on the moneyline, while Colorado is a -154 favorite at home.