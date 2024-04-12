Avalanche vs Jets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 13

The NHL's Saturday schedule includes the Colorado Avalanche taking on the Winnipeg Jets.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Avalanche vs Jets Game Info

Colorado Avalanche (49-24-6) vs. Winnipeg Jets (49-24-6)

Date: Saturday, April 13, 2024

Saturday, April 13, 2024 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: ESPN+ and ALT

Avalanche vs Jets Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Avalanche (-154) Jets (+128) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Jets Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Avalanche win (52.6%)

Avalanche vs Jets Spread

The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals (+158 to cover). Winnipeg, the underdog, is -192.

Avalanche vs Jets Over/Under

The over/under for Avalanche-Jets on April 13 is 6.5. The over is +100, and the under is -122.

Avalanche vs Jets Moneyline