Avalanche vs Jets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 22

NHL action on Wednesday includes the Colorado Avalanche playing the Winnipeg Jets.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Avalanche vs Jets Game Info

Colorado Avalanche (28-19-1) vs. Winnipeg Jets (31-14-3)

Date: Wednesday, January 22, 2025

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Jets Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Avalanche (-138) Jets (+115) 5.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Jets Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Avalanche win (53%)

Avalanche vs Jets Puck Line

The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals. The Avalanche are +176 to cover the spread, with the Jets being -220.

Avalanche vs Jets Over/Under

The over/under for the Avalanche versus Jets game on January 22 has been set at 5.5, with -134 odds on the over and +110 odds on the under.

Avalanche vs Jets Moneyline

Colorado is a -138 favorite on the moneyline, while Winnipeg is a +115 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!