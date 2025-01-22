FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Avalanche vs Jets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 22

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Avalanche vs Jets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 22

NHL action on Wednesday includes the Colorado Avalanche playing the Winnipeg Jets.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Avalanche vs Jets Game Info

  • Colorado Avalanche (28-19-1) vs. Winnipeg Jets (31-14-3)
  • Date: Wednesday, January 22, 2025
  • Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Jets Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Avalanche (-138)Jets (+115)5.5Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Jets Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Avalanche win (53%)

Avalanche vs Jets Puck Line

  • The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals. The Avalanche are +176 to cover the spread, with the Jets being -220.

Avalanche vs Jets Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Avalanche versus Jets game on January 22 has been set at 5.5, with -134 odds on the over and +110 odds on the under.

Avalanche vs Jets Moneyline

  • Colorado is a -138 favorite on the moneyline, while Winnipeg is a +115 underdog on the road.

