NHL
Avalanche vs Jets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 22
NHL action on Wednesday includes the Colorado Avalanche playing the Winnipeg Jets.
Avalanche vs Jets Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (28-19-1) vs. Winnipeg Jets (31-14-3)
- Date: Wednesday, January 22, 2025
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- Coverage: ESPN+
Avalanche vs Jets Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Avalanche (-138)
|Jets (+115)
|5.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Jets Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Avalanche win (53%)
Avalanche vs Jets Puck Line
- The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals. The Avalanche are +176 to cover the spread, with the Jets being -220.
Avalanche vs Jets Over/Under
- The over/under for the Avalanche versus Jets game on January 22 has been set at 5.5, with -134 odds on the over and +110 odds on the under.
Avalanche vs Jets Moneyline
- Colorado is a -138 favorite on the moneyline, while Winnipeg is a +115 underdog on the road.