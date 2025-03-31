FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Avalanche vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 31

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Monday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the Calgary Flames.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Avalanche vs Flames Game Info

  • Colorado Avalanche (45-26-3) vs. Calgary Flames (34-26-12)
  • Date: Monday, March 31, 2025
  • Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Flames Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Avalanche (-245)Flames (+198)5.5Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Flames Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Avalanche win (73.1%)

Avalanche vs Flames Puck Line

  • The Flames are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Flames are -128 to cover the spread, and the Avalanche are +104.

Avalanche vs Flames Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Avalanche versus Flames game on March 31 has been set at 5.5, with -128 odds on the over and +104 odds on the under.

Avalanche vs Flames Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Flames-Avalanche, Calgary is the underdog at +198, and Colorado is -245 playing at home.

