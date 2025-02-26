Avalanche vs Devils Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 26

On Wednesday in the NHL, the Colorado Avalanche are up against the New Jersey Devils.

Avalanche vs Devils Game Info

Colorado Avalanche (33-24-2) vs. New Jersey Devils (32-21-6)

Date: Wednesday, February 26, 2025

Wednesday, February 26, 2025 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Devils Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Avalanche (-137) Devils (+114) 5.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Devils Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Avalanche win (59.2%)

Avalanche vs Devils Puck Line

The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals. The Avalanche are +186 to cover the spread, with the Devils being -235.

Avalanche vs Devils Over/Under

An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Avalanche-Devils on February 26, with the over being -128 and the under +104.

Avalanche vs Devils Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Avalanche-Devils, Colorado is the favorite at -137, and New Jersey is +114 playing on the road.

