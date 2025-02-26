NHL
Avalanche vs Devils Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 26
On Wednesday in the NHL, the Colorado Avalanche are up against the New Jersey Devils.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Avalanche vs Devils Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (33-24-2) vs. New Jersey Devils (32-21-6)
- Date: Wednesday, February 26, 2025
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- Coverage: ESPN+
Avalanche vs Devils Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Avalanche (-137)
|Devils (+114)
|5.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Devils Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Avalanche win (59.2%)
Avalanche vs Devils Puck Line
- The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals. The Avalanche are +186 to cover the spread, with the Devils being -235.
Avalanche vs Devils Over/Under
- An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Avalanche-Devils on February 26, with the over being -128 and the under +104.
Avalanche vs Devils Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Avalanche-Devils, Colorado is the favorite at -137, and New Jersey is +114 playing on the road.