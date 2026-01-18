FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Avalanche vs Capitals NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 19

On Monday in the NHL, the Colorado Avalanche are up against the Washington Capitals.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Avalanche vs Capitals Game Info

  • Colorado Avalanche (33-5-8) vs. Washington Capitals (24-19-6)
  • Date: Monday, January 19, 2026
  • Time: 4 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
  • Coverage: TNT

Avalanche vs Capitals Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Avalanche (-210)Capitals (+172)6.5Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Capitals Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Avalanche win (62%)

Avalanche vs Capitals Puck Line

  • The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals (+114 to cover). Washington, the underdog, is -140.

Avalanche vs Capitals Over/Under

  • A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Avalanche-Capitals matchup on Jan. 19, with the over available at +100 and the under at -122.

Avalanche vs Capitals Moneyline

  • Colorado is the favorite, -210 on the moneyline, while Washington is a +172 underdog on the road.

