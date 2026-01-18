Avalanche vs Capitals NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 19

On Monday in the NHL, the Colorado Avalanche are up against the Washington Capitals.

Avalanche vs Capitals Game Info

Colorado Avalanche (33-5-8) vs. Washington Capitals (24-19-6)

Date: Monday, January 19, 2026

Monday, January 19, 2026 Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: TNT

Avalanche vs Capitals Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Avalanche (-210) Capitals (+172) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Capitals Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Avalanche win (62%)

Avalanche vs Capitals Puck Line

The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals (+114 to cover). Washington, the underdog, is -140.

Avalanche vs Capitals Over/Under

A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Avalanche-Capitals matchup on Jan. 19, with the over available at +100 and the under at -122.

Avalanche vs Capitals Moneyline

Colorado is the favorite, -210 on the moneyline, while Washington is a +172 underdog on the road.

