Avalanche vs Capitals NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 19
On Monday in the NHL, the Colorado Avalanche are up against the Washington Capitals.
Avalanche vs Capitals Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (33-5-8) vs. Washington Capitals (24-19-6)
- Date: Monday, January 19, 2026
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- Coverage: TNT
Avalanche vs Capitals Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Avalanche (-210)
|Capitals (+172)
|6.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Capitals Prediction & Pick
- Prediction: Avalanche win (62%)
Avalanche vs Capitals Puck Line
- The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals (+114 to cover). Washington, the underdog, is -140.
Avalanche vs Capitals Over/Under
- A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Avalanche-Capitals matchup on Jan. 19, with the over available at +100 and the under at -122.
Avalanche vs Capitals Moneyline
- Colorado is the favorite, -210 on the moneyline, while Washington is a +172 underdog on the road.