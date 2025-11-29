FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Avalanche vs Canadiens NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 29

Data Skrive

Avalanche vs Canadiens NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 29

The NHL's Saturday schedule includes the Colorado Avalanche taking on the Montreal Canadiens.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Avalanche vs Canadiens Game Info

  • Colorado Avalanche (17-1-6) vs. Montreal Canadiens (13-7-3)
  • Date: Saturday, November 29, 2025
  • Time: 3 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Canadiens Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Avalanche (-255)Canadiens (+205)6.5Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Avalanche win (71.7%)

Avalanche vs Canadiens Puck Line

  • The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals (-106 to cover). Montreal, the underdog, is -114.

Avalanche vs Canadiens Over/Under

  • Avalanche versus Canadiens, on Nov. 29, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +100 and the under -122.

Avalanche vs Canadiens Moneyline

  • Montreal is the underdog, +205 on the moneyline, while Colorado is a -255 favorite at home.

