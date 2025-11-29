NHL
Avalanche vs Canadiens NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 29
The NHL's Saturday schedule includes the Colorado Avalanche taking on the Montreal Canadiens.
Avalanche vs Canadiens Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (17-1-6) vs. Montreal Canadiens (13-7-3)
- Date: Saturday, November 29, 2025
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- Coverage: ESPN+
Avalanche vs Canadiens Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Avalanche (-255)
|Canadiens (+205)
|6.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Avalanche win (71.7%)
Avalanche vs Canadiens Puck Line
- The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals (-106 to cover). Montreal, the underdog, is -114.
Avalanche vs Canadiens Over/Under
- Avalanche versus Canadiens, on Nov. 29, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +100 and the under -122.
Avalanche vs Canadiens Moneyline
- Montreal is the underdog, +205 on the moneyline, while Colorado is a -255 favorite at home.