Avalanche vs Canadiens NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 29

The NHL's Saturday schedule includes the Colorado Avalanche taking on the Montreal Canadiens.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Avalanche vs Canadiens Game Info

Colorado Avalanche (17-1-6) vs. Montreal Canadiens (13-7-3)

Date: Saturday, November 29, 2025

Saturday, November 29, 2025 Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Canadiens Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Avalanche (-255) Canadiens (+205) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Avalanche win (71.7%)

Avalanche vs Canadiens Puck Line

The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals (-106 to cover). Montreal, the underdog, is -114.

Avalanche vs Canadiens Over/Under

Avalanche versus Canadiens, on Nov. 29, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +100 and the under -122.

Avalanche vs Canadiens Moneyline

Montreal is the underdog, +205 on the moneyline, while Colorado is a -255 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!