NHL

Avalanche vs Blue Jackets NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 16

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

On Thursday in the NHL, the Colorado Avalanche are playing the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Avalanche vs Blue Jackets Game Info

  • Colorado Avalanche (3-0-1) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (1-2)
  • Date: Thursday, October 16, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Nationwide Arena -- Columbus, Ohio
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Blue Jackets Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Avalanche (-160)Blue Jackets (+132)6.5Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Avalanche win (60.9%)

Avalanche vs Blue Jackets Puck Line

  • The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals against the Blue Jackets. The Avalanche are +144 to cover the spread, while the Blue Jackets are -178.

Avalanche vs Blue Jackets Over/Under

  • The Avalanche-Blue Jackets game on Oct. 16 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +104 and the under is -128.

Avalanche vs Blue Jackets Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Blue Jackets-Avalanche, Columbus is the underdog at +132, and Colorado is -160 playing on the road.

