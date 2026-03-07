Austin Peay vs Queens College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for ASUN Tournament

The No. 2 seed Austin Peay Governors (22-8, 15-3 ASUN) square off in the ASUN tournament against the No. 3 seed Queens Royals (19-13, 13-5 ASUN) on Saturday at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, tipping off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Austin Peay vs. Queens Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 7, 2026

Saturday, March 7, 2026 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida Arena: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Austin Peay vs. Queens Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Austin Peay win (63.6%)

Before making a wager on Saturday's Austin Peay-Queens spread (Austin Peay -1.5) or over/under (160.5 points), see the betting insights and trends below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Austin Peay vs. Queens: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Austin Peay has covered 15 times in 28 games with a spread this season.

Queens is 15-16-0 ATS this season.

As a 1.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, Queens is 3-7 against the spread compared to the 9-9 ATS record Austin Peay racks up as a 1.5-point favorite.

The Governors have covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered seven times in 11 opportunities at home, and they've covered eight times in 16 opportunities in away games.

This season, the Royals are 9-4-0 at home against the spread (.692 winning percentage). On the road, they are 5-11-0 ATS (.312).

Austin Peay is 9-10-0 against the spread in conference play this year.

Against the spread in ASUN games, Queens is 9-10-0 this season.

Austin Peay vs. Queens: Moneyline Betting Stats

Austin Peay has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 18 games this year and has walked away with the win 16 times (88.9%) in those games.

This year, the Governors have won 16 of 18 games when listed as at least -114 or better on the moneyline.

Queens has compiled a 1-9 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 10% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -105 or longer, the Royals have a record of 1-9 (10%).

Austin Peay has an implied victory probability of 53.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Austin Peay vs. Queens Head-to-Head Comparison

Last season, Austin Peay was 243rd in college basketball on offense (71.6 points scored per game) and 267th defensively (74.9 points allowed).

Austin Peay was 310th in the country in rebounds per game (29.7) and 324th in rebounds conceded (33.9) last season.

Last season Austin Peay was ranked 250th in the nation in assists with 12.6 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Austin Peay was 19th-best in the country in committing them (9.2 per game) last year. It was 184th in forcing them (11.2 per game).

Last year Queens scored 76.7 points per game (96th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 74.6 points per contest (255th-ranked).

With 33.3 boards per game, Queens ranked 96th in the country. It gave up 31.4 rebounds per contest, which ranked 195th in college basketball.

Queens ranked 39th in the country with 16.0 dimes per contest.

Last year Queens averaged 12.2 turnovers per game (277th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 11.4 turnovers per contest (166th-ranked).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!