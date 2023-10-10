Austin Ekeler Fantasy Week 6: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Cowboys

Austin Ekeler and the Los Angeles Chargers will play the Dallas Cowboys -- whose run defense was ranked 22nd in the league last season (129.3 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 6, on Monday at 8:15 PM ET.

With Ekeler's next game versus the Cowboys, should you think about him for your daily fantasy roster? See below for more stats and info.

Ekeler vs. Cowboys Game Info

Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Dallas Cowboys

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Dallas Cowboys Game Day: October 16, 2023

October 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 12.31

12.31 Projected Rushing Yards: 58.56

58.56 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.38

0.38 Projected Receiving Yards: 29.75

29.75 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.25

Ekeler 2022 Fantasy Performance

In his one game so far this year, Ekeler had 117 rushing yards on 16 attempts and one touchdown, and 47 receiving yards on four catches (five targets), ending up with 22.4 fantasy points.

Ekeler accumulated 31.9 fantasy points -- 16 carries, 173 yards, 1 TD; 4 receptions, 26 yards, 1 TD -- in his best game last season, in Week 5 versus the Cleveland Browns.

In his second-best performance last season -- Week 4 versus the Houston Texans -- Ekeler picked up 28.9 fantasy points. His stat line: 13 carries, 60 yards, 2 TDs; 6 receptions, 49 yards, 1 TD.

Ekeler picked up five fantasy points -- 11 carries, 34 yards; 4 receptions, 36 yards -- in his worst game of the season, Week 18 against the Denver Broncos.

Ekeler accumulated 5.3 fantasy points -- 4 carries, 5 yards; 8 receptions, 48 yards -- in Week 3 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, his second-worst performance of the year.

Cowboys Defensive Performance

Last season, Dallas allowed three quarterbacks to record more than 300 passing yards in a game.

The Cowboys surrendered at least one passing TD to 14 opposing QBs last season.

Against Dallas last season, six players threw for at least two touchdowns in a game.

Last year, the Cowboys allowed two players to throw for three or more TDs in a game.

Dallas allowed six players put up over 100 receiving yards in a game last year.

In terms of pass D, the Cowboys gave up a touchdown reception to 18 players last season.

Looking at pass defense, Dallas allowed three players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

Looking at run defense, the Cowboys gave up more than 100 yards on the ground to three players last season.

Against Dallas last season, nine players ran for at least one TD.

Last year, the Cowboys didn't allow any player to score two or more rushing touchdowns against them.

