Austin Ekeler Fantasy Week 3: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Vikings

Austin Ekeler and the Los Angeles Chargers will face the Minnesota Vikings -- whose rushing defense was ranked 20th in the NFL last season (123.1 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 3, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Ekeler a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Vikings? More stats and info can be found in this article, so take a look.

Thinking about playing Ekeler this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Ekeler vs. Vikings Game Info

Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers at Minnesota Vikings

Los Angeles Chargers at Minnesota Vikings Game Day: September 24, 2023

September 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 6.60

6.60 Projected Rushing Yards: 25.69

25.69 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.20

0.20 Projected Receiving Yards: 18.31

18.31 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.19

Projections provided by numberFire

Ekeler 2022 Fantasy Performance

In his one game this year, Ekeler accumulated 22.4 fantasy points. He rushed for 117 yards on 16 carries, with one touchdown, and had 47 yards receiving on four catches (five targets).

Ekeler accumulated 31.9 fantasy points -- 16 carries, 173 yards, 1 TD; 4 receptions, 26 yards, 1 TD -- in his best game last year, in Week 5 against the Cleveland Browns.

In his second-best fantasy performance last year, Ekeler finished with 28.9 points (13 carries, 60 yards, 2 TDs; 6 receptions, 49 yards, 1 TD) in Week 4 versus the Houston Texans.

In Week 18 versus the Denver Broncos, Ekeler put up a season-low 5.0 fantasy points, courtesy of these numbers: 11 carries, 34 yards; 4 receptions, 36 yards.

In his second-worst performance of the year -- Week 3 versus the Jacksonville Jaguars -- Ekeler had 5.3 fantasy points. His stat line: 4 carries, 5 yards; 8 receptions, 48 yards.

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Vikings Defensive Performance

Against Minnesota last year, eight players posted more than 300 passing yards in a game.

Last year, the Vikings allowed 15 QBs to throw at least one touchdown pass in a game.

Through the air last season, Minnesota allowed two or more passing touchdowns to six opposing QBs.

Last season, the Vikings allowed two players to throw for three or more TDs in a game.

Minnesota let six players amass more than 100 receiving yards in a game last year.

In terms of pass D, the Vikings allowed a touchdown reception to 21 players last season.

Looking at pass defense, Minnesota allowed two players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

In terms of run D, the Vikings allowed one player to pile up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

Against Minnesota last season, 14 players rushed for at least one TD.

The Vikings gave up at least two rushing TDs on the ground to four players last season.

Want more data and analysis on Austin Ekeler? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.