Austin Ekeler Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Titans

Austin Ekeler and the Washington Commanders will meet the Tennessee Titans and their eighth-ranked rushing defense (106.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 13, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Ekeler a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Titans? More stats and information can be found in this article, so take a look.

Ekeler vs. Titans Game Info

Matchup: Washington Commanders vs. Tennessee Titans

Washington Commanders vs. Tennessee Titans Game Day: December 1, 2024

December 1, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 5.8

5.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 6.6

6.6 Projected Rushing Yards: 22.57

22.57 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.26

0.26 Projected Receiving Yards: 14.65

14.65 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.12

Projections provided by numberFire

Ekeler Fantasy Performance

Ekeler has compiled 94.1 fantasy points in 2024 (8.6 per game), which ranks him 29th at the RB position. Overall, he's the No. 84 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, Ekeler has put up 29.1 fantasy points (9.7 per game), rushing for 73 yards and scoring two touchdowns on 24 carries. He has also contributed 98 yards on 11 catches (14 targets) as a receiver.

Ekeler has generated 49.2 fantasy points (9.8 per game) during his last five games, as he's run for 167 yards with three touchdowns on 42 carries. As a receiver, he has chipped in with 145 yards on 16 grabs (21 targets).

The peak of Ekeler's season as a fantasy producer came against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10, as he posted 17.1 fantasy points by catching one pass (on two targets) for seven yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Austin Ekeler delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the year (two points) in Week 7 against the Carolina Panthers, running for 17 yards on four carries with two catches for three yards.

Titans Defensive Performance

One player has registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against Tennessee this season.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Titans this season.

A total of six players have thrown for at least two touchdowns against Tennessee this season.

The Titans have given up three or more passing TDs to one opposing QB this year.

Tennessee has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to one player this season.

A total of 17 players have caught a touchdown pass versus the Titans this year.

Tennessee has not given up more than one TD catch to an opposing player this year.

The Titans have given up more than 100 yards rushing to one player this season.

Tennessee has allowed 11 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this season.

No player has run for more than one TD against the Titans this year.

