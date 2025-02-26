Auburn vs Ole Miss Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 26

The Auburn Tigers (25-2, 13-1 SEC) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the Ole Miss Rebels (19-8, 8-6 SEC) on February 26, 2025 at Neville Arena.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Auburn vs. Ole Miss Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, February 26, 2025

Wednesday, February 26, 2025 Game time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Arena: Neville Arena

Auburn vs. Ole Miss Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Auburn win (79%)

Before you bet on Wednesday's Auburn-Ole Miss spread (Auburn -12.5) or total (153.5 points), read the betting insights and trends below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Auburn vs. Ole Miss: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Auburn has put together a 16-11-0 ATS record so far this year.

Ole Miss has covered 14 times in 27 games with a spread this season.

In home games, the Tigers have a better record against the spread (7-6-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (4-4-0).

The Rebels' winning percentage against the spread at home is .429 (6-8-0). On the road, it is .444 (4-5-0).

Auburn is 6-8-0 against the spread in conference games this year.

Against the spread in SEC games, Ole Miss is 6-8-0 this season.

Auburn vs. Ole Miss: Moneyline Betting Stats

Auburn has won in 21, or 95.5%, of the 22 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Tigers have been a -877 moneyline favorite on 10 occasions this season and won every game.

Ole Miss has won 40% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (4-6).

The Rebels have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +580 or longer.

Auburn has an implied victory probability of 89.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Auburn vs. Ole Miss Head-to-Head Comparison

Auburn has a +437 scoring differential, topping opponents by 16.2 points per game. It is putting up 84.3 points per game to rank sixth in college basketball and is allowing 68.1 per contest to rank 70th in college basketball.

Johni Broome's 18.6 points per game lead Auburn and are 51st in the country.

Ole Miss puts up 77.6 points per game (84th in college basketball) while giving up 69.2 per outing (93rd in college basketball). It has a +226 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 8.4 points per game.

Ole Miss' leading scorer, Sean Pedulla, ranks 278th in the country, putting up 14.8 points per game.

The Tigers come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 6.6 boards. They are recording 35.6 rebounds per game (28th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 29.0 per contest.

Broome paces the Tigers with 11.0 rebounds per game (fourth in college basketball play).

The 30.3 rebounds per game the Rebels accumulate rank 286th in college basketball, 3.2 fewer than the 33.5 their opponents grab.

Malik Dia's 5.7 rebounds per game lead the Rebels and rank 382nd in the country.

Auburn averages 107.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (ninth in college basketball), and allows 86.7 points per 100 possessions (37th in college basketball).

The Rebels rank 85th in college basketball with 99.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and 81st defensively with 89.0 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!