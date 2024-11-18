Auburn vs North Alabama Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 18

The Auburn Tigers (3-0) will try to build on a three-game win streak when they host the North Alabama Lions (3-1) on November 18, 2024 at Neville Arena.

Auburn vs. North Alabama Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, November 18, 2024

Monday, November 18, 2024 Game time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Arena: Neville Arena

Auburn vs. North Alabama Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Auburn win (97.4%)

Check out these betting insights and trends before you wager on Monday's Auburn-North Alabama spread (Auburn -27.5) or over/under (153.5 points).

Auburn vs. North Alabama: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Auburn went 20-14-0 ATS last season.

North Alabama won 14 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 16 times.

The Tigers did a better job covering the spread at home (10-6-0) last season than they did in road affairs (5-5-0).

In 2023-24 against the spread, the Lions had a better winning percentage at home (.500, 6-6-0 record) than on the road (.444, 8-10-0).

Auburn vs. North Alabama: Moneyline Betting Stats

Auburn won 24 of the 30 games it was the moneyline favorite last season (80%).

The Tigers did not play a game last season with moneyline odds of -33333 or shorter.

North Alabama was an underdog 15 times last season and won four, or 26.7%, of those games.

The Lions were not a bigger underdog last season than the +4000 moneyline set for this game.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives Auburn a 99.7% chance to win.

Auburn vs. North Alabama Head-to-Head Comparison

The Lions pulled down 32.1 rebounds per game (172nd in college basketball) compared to the 31.8 of their opponents.

The Lions ranked 91st in college basketball by averaging 98.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively were 319th in college basketball, allowing 98.1 points per 100 possessions.

