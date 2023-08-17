2023 Auburn Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:55 AM

The Auburn Tigers are 3-2 so far this season. Dive into the rest of their 2023 schedule and results below.

Auburn 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 UMass September 2 W 59-14 Tigers (-35.5) 51.5 2 @ Cal September 9 W 14-10 Tigers (-5.5) 55.5 3 Samford September 16 W 45-13 Tigers (-36.5) 59.5 4 @ Texas A&M September 23 L 27-10 Aggies (-9.5) 51.5 5 Georgia September 30 L 27-20 Bulldogs (-14) 44.5 7 @ LSU October 14 - Tigers (-11.5) 60.5 8 Ole Miss October 21 - - - View Full Table

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Auburn Last Game

In their previous matchup, the Tigers lost 27-20 to the Georgia Bulldogs. Against the Bulldogs, Payton Thorne led the Tigers with 82 yards on 10-of-19 passing (52.6%) for no TDs and one interception. He also carried the ball 12 times for 92 yards. In the running game, Jarquez Hunter totaled 59 rushing yards on 19 carries (3.1 yards per carry), scoring one touchdown on the ground. Rivaldo Fairweather led the receiving charge against the Bulldogs, hauling in four passes for 44 yards.

Auburn Betting Insights

Auburn has been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

The Tigers have been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

Find even more stats and analysis about Auburn on FanDuel Research!

Bet on the Auburn Tigers on FanDuel today!