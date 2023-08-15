Atlanta Falcons Odds to Win 2024 Super Bowl, Make Playoffs

Odds updated as of 11:40 AM

As of now, the Atlanta Falcons carry +7500 moneyline odds to win the Super Bowl. Oddsmakers have given the Falcons -131 odds of making the playoffs.

Falcons Postseason Odds

Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +7500 (Bet $100 to win $7,500)

+7500 (Bet $100 to win $7,500) Preseason Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5500 (Bet $100 to win $5,500)

+5500 (Bet $100 to win $5,500) Odds to Make the Playoffs: -131 (Bet $131 to win $100)

-131 (Bet $131 to win $100) Odds to Win the NFC South: +185 (Bet $100 to win $185)

Falcons Stats Insights

The Falcons are putting up 316.8 yards per game on offense, which ranks them 19th in the . Defensively, they rank eighth, allowing 295.2 yards per game.

On offense, the Falcons rank 27th in the with 16.6 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 10th in points allowed (295.2 points allowed per contest).

Atlanta ranks 23rd in pass offense (195.2 passing yards per game) and eighth in pass defense (190.8 passing yards allowed per game) this year.

The Falcons are putting up 121.6 rushing yards per game on offense, which ranks them 12th in the . On the other side of the ball, they rank 15th, giving up 104.4 rushing yards per contest.

Atlanta has the 19th-ranked offense this season in terms of third-down efficiency (38.5% percentage), and has been better defensively, ranking fifth-best with a 32.8% third-down percentage allowed.

The Falcons rank 21st in offensive yards per play (5.3) and sixth in yards per play allowed (5.0) this season.

Atlanta ranks 22nd in the league with a -3 turnover margin after forcing 4 turnovers (23rd in the ) while committing seven (17th in the ).

Falcons Betting Insights

Bookmakers rate the Falcons much lower (20th in the league) than the computer rankings do (11th-best).

The Falcons' Super Bowl odds have fallen from +5500 at the start of the season to +7500, the 12th-biggest change among all teams.

The Falcons' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 1.3%.

Based on their moneyline odds, the Falcons have a 56.7% chance of making the postseason.

Falcons Leaders

Desmond Ridder has 1,073 passing yards for Atlanta, completing 65.4% of his passes and throwing four touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 57 rushing yards (11.4 ypg) on 18 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Bijan Robinson, has carried the ball 67 times for 364 yards (72.8 per game). He's also caught 21 passes for 146 yards and two touchdowns.

Jonnu Smith leads his squad with 246 receiving yards. He's racked up that yardage on 21 catches (out of 27 targets).

Smith's status for Sunday is currently unknown.

Kyle Pitts has put up a 208-yard season, hauling in 18 passes on 32 targets.

David Onyemata has collected 1.5 sacks to pace the team, while also recording 3.0 TFL and 18 tackles.

Jessie Bates III leads the team with three interceptions, while also putting up 34 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and four passes defended.

