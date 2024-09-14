Athletics vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 14

Odds updated as of 3:11 p.m.

The MLB's Saturday schedule includes the Oakland Athletics facing the Chicago White Sox.

Athletics vs White Sox Game Info

Oakland Athletics (65-83) vs. Chicago White Sox (33-115)

Date: Saturday, September 14, 2024

Saturday, September 14, 2024 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: NBCS-CHI

Athletics vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: OAK: (-172) | CHW: (+144)

OAK: (-172) | CHW: (+144) Spread: OAK: -1.5 (-108) | CHW: +1.5 (-113)

OAK: -1.5 (-108) | CHW: +1.5 (-113) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Athletics vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: J.T. Ginn (Athletics) - 0-1, 4.58 ERA vs Chris Flexen (White Sox) - 2-14, 5.26 ERA

The Athletics will give the nod to J.T. Ginn (0-1) against the White Sox and Chris Flexen (2-14). Ginn and his team have a record of 2-1-0 against the spread when he starts. Ginn's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. The White Sox have gone 6-21-0 against the spread when Flexen starts. The White Sox are 3-24 in Flexen's 27 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Athletics vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Athletics win (54.5%)

Athletics vs White Sox Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Athletics vs. White Sox reveal Oakland as the favorite (-172) and Chicago as the underdog (+144) despite being the home team.

Athletics vs White Sox Spread

The Athletics are at the White Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Athletics are -108 to cover the runline, with the White Sox being -113.

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Athletics-White Sox on Sept. 14, with the over at -118 and the under at -104.

Athletics vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Athletics have been victorious in 12, or 70.6%, of the 17 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Oakland has a record of 2-1 when favored by -172 or more this year.

The Athletics and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 68 of their 147 opportunities.

The Athletics are 80-67-0 against the spread in their 147 games that had a posted line this season.

The White Sox are 26-109 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 19.3% of those games).

Chicago is 17-83 (winning only 17% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +144 or longer.

The White Sox have had an over/under set by bookmakers 143 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 64 of those games (64-74-5).

The White Sox have a 55-88-0 record against the spread this season (covering just 38.5% of the time).

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker leads Oakland with 146 hits and an OBP of .370, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .578. He's batting .298.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 10th, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is fourth in slugging.

Rooker hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .238 with a home run, a walk and four RBI.

JJ Bleday has 41 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs and 59 walks. He's batting .246 and slugging .453 with an on-base percentage of .324.

His batting average is 87th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 70th, and his slugging percentage 45th.

Bleday brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with three doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Lawrence Butler has collected 98 base hits, an OBP of .321 and a slugging percentage of .515 this season.

Butler brings a 21-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 games he is hitting .293 with four doubles, a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Shea Langeliers has been key for Oakland with 97 hits, an OBP of .282 plus a slugging percentage of .435.

White Sox Player Leaders

Andrew Vaughn has 127 hits with a .400 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the White Sox. He's batting .246 and with an on-base percentage of .298.

Including all the qualified players in the big leagues, he ranks 87th in batting average, 117th in on-base percentage and 92nd in slugging percentage.

Andrew Benintendi is batting .220 with 19 doubles, 16 home runs and 38 walks. He's slugging .376 with an on-base percentage of .283.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 127th in batting average, 126th in on-base percentage and 117th in slugging percentage.

Gavin Sheets has put up an on-base percentage of .311, a team-high for the White Sox.

Nicky Lopez has 12 doubles, three triples, a home run and 34 walks while batting .241.

Athletics vs White Sox Head to Head

9/13/2024: 2-0 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

2-0 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/7/2024: 3-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

3-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 8/6/2024: 5-1 CHW (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

5-1 CHW (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 8/5/2024: 5-1 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

5-1 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 8/27/2023: 6-1 CHW (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-1 CHW (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/26/2023: 6-2 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-2 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/25/2023: 12-4 OAK (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

12-4 OAK (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 8/24/2023: 8-5 OAK (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-5 OAK (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/2/2023: 8-7 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

8-7 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/1/2023: 7-6 OAK (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

