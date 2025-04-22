Athletics vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 22

Odds updated as of 4:18 a.m.

In MLB action on Tuesday, the Athletics face the Texas Rangers.

Athletics vs Rangers Game Info

Athletics (10-12) vs. Texas Rangers (13-9)

Date: Tuesday, April 22, 2025

Tuesday, April 22, 2025 Time: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: MLB Network, NBCS-CA, and RSN

Athletics vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: OAK: (-136) | TEX: (+116)

OAK: (-136) | TEX: (+116) Spread: OAK: -1.5 (+130) | TEX: +1.5 (-156)

OAK: -1.5 (+130) | TEX: +1.5 (-156) Total: 10.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Athletics vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Osvaldo Bido (Athletics) - 2-1, 2.61 ERA vs Patrick Alan Corbin (Rangers) - 1-0, 3.86 ERA

The probable starters are Osvaldo Bido (2-1) for the Athletics and Patrick Alan Corbin (1-0) for the Rangers. When Bido starts, his team is 3-1-0 against the spread this season. When Bido starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 2-1. Corbin has started two games with set spreads, and the Rangers went 1-1-0. The Rangers were named the moneyline underdog for two Corbin starts this season -- they split the games.

Athletics vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Athletics win (55.7%)

Athletics vs Rangers Moneyline

The Athletics vs Rangers moneyline has the Athletics as a -136 favorite, while the Rangers are a +116 underdog on the road.

Athletics vs Rangers Spread

The Athletics are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Rangers. The Athletics are +130 to cover, while the Rangers are -156 to cover.

Athletics vs Rangers Over/Under

An over/under of 10.5 has been set for Athletics-Rangers on April 22, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Athletics vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Athletics have been chosen as favorites in six games this year and have walked away with the win four times (66.7%) in those games.

This season, the Athletics have come away with a win two times in three chances when named as a favorite of at least -136 or better on the moneyline.

The Athletics and their opponents have hit the over in 11 of their 22 games with a total this season.

The Athletics are 13-9-0 against the spread in their 22 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rangers are 5-7 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 41.7% of those games).

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer, the Rangers have gone 2-4 (33.3%).

The Rangers have combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total seven times this season for a 7-15-0 record against the over/under.

The Rangers have a 12-10-0 record ATS this season (covering 54.5% of the time).

Athletics Player Leaders

Tyler Soderstrom leads Sacramento in total hits (25) this season while batting .298 with 11 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .362 and a slugging percentage of .643.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, he is 33rd in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.

Jacob Wilson leads Sacramento in slugging percentage (.500) thanks to eight extra-base hits. He's batting .354 with an on-base percentage of .354.

His batting average ranks fifth among qualified players, his on-base percentage 53rd, and his slugging percentage 35th.

Wilson enters this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .381 with two doubles and two RBI.

Lawrence Butler has 23 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .372.

Shea Langeliers has five home runs, 11 RBI and a batting average of .211 this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Adolis Garcia is hitting .216 with five doubles, four home runs and five walks. He's slugging .446 with an on-base percentage of .289.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 117th, his on-base percentage is 121st, and he is 63rd in slugging.

Corey Seager leads his team with 21 hits and a .350 OBP, with a team-high .479 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .288.

His batting average is 41st among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 60th, and he is 45th in slugging.

Wyatt Langford is hitting .250 with a double, four home runs and six walks.

Josh Smith is batting .378 with four doubles, a home run and seven walks.

