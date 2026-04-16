Athletics vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 16

Odds updated as of 10:12 p.m.

The MLB schedule on Thursday includes the Athletics facing the Texas Rangers.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this game.

Athletics vs Rangers Game Info

Athletics (9-8) vs. Texas Rangers (9-8)

Date: Thursday, April 16, 2026

Thursday, April 16, 2026 Time: 3:05 p.m. ET

3:05 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and RSN

Athletics vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: OAK: (-118) | TEX: (+100)

OAK: (-118) | TEX: (+100) Spread: OAK: +1.5 (-184) | TEX: -1.5 (+152)

OAK: +1.5 (-184) | TEX: -1.5 (+152) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Athletics vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jacob Lopez (Athletics) - 1-1, 7.43 ERA vs Jack Leiter (Rangers) - 1-1, 4.91 ERA

The Athletics will give the ball to Jacob Lopez (1-1, 7.43 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Rangers will counter with Jack Leiter (1-1, 4.91 ERA). Lopez's team is 2-1-0 against the spread this season in his starts. This will be Lopez's first game as the moneyline favorite this season. The Rangers have a 2-1-0 record against the spread in Leiter's starts. The Rangers were the moneyline underdog for two Leiter starts this season -- they split the games.

Athletics vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Athletics win (54.3%)

Athletics vs Rangers Moneyline

The Athletics vs Rangers moneyline has the Athletics as a -118 favorite, while the Rangers are a +100 underdog on the road.

Athletics vs Rangers Spread

The Athletics are hosting the Rangers and are 1.5 on the runline and -184 to cover, while Texas is +152 to cover the spread.

Athletics vs Rangers Over/Under

Athletics versus Rangers, on April 16, has an over/under of 9.5, with the over being -120 and the under -102.

Bet on Athletics vs. Texas Rangers on FanDuel today!

Athletics vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Athletics have yet to play a game this season where they are named as the favorite.

The Athletics have yet to enter a game this year with shorter moneyline odds than -118.

The Athletics and their opponents have hit the over in six of their 17 games with a total this season.

The Athletics have posted a record of 11-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Rangers have won six of the 10 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (60%).

The Rangers have gone 4-3 when they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +100 or longer (57.1%).

The Rangers have played in 17 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total seven times (7-8-2).

The Rangers have gone 11-6-0 ATS this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Shea Langeliers leads Sacramento with 19 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .563. He's batting .297 with an on-base percentage of .348.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 35th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 66th, and he is 16th in slugging.

Tyler Soderstrom is hitting .203 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight walks. He's slugging .375 with an on-base percentage of .292.

His batting average is 139th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 140th, and his slugging percentage 103rd.

Max Muncy has an OPS of .851, fueled by an OBP of .343 and a team-best slugging percentage of .508 this season.

Carlos Cortes has been key for Sacramento with seven hits, an OBP of .393 plus a slugging percentage of .500.

Rangers Player Leaders

Brandon Nimmo has accumulated 23 hits with a .395 on-base percentage and a .551 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Rangers. He's batting .333.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he is seventh in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging percentage.

Corey Seager is hitting .197 with a double, four home runs and 11 walks. He's slugging .410 with an on-base percentage of .311.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 145th in batting average, 115th in on-base percentage and 79th in slugging percentage.

Jake Burger is hitting .246 with four doubles, four home runs and two walks.

Evan Carter is hitting .208 with three doubles, two home runs and 10 walks.

Athletics vs Rangers Head to Head

4/14/2026: 2-1 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

2-1 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/13/2026: 8-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/31/2025: 9-6 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

9-6 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/30/2025: 9-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

9-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/29/2025: 5-2 TEX (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

5-2 TEX (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/23/2025: 2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/22/2025: 6-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

6-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 7/21/2025: 7-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/1/2025: 3-0 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-0 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/30/2025: 7-1 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

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