Athletics vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 2

Odds updated as of 4:20 p.m.

In MLB action on Friday, the Athletics take on the Miami Marlins.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Athletics vs Marlins Game Info

Athletics (17-15) vs. Miami Marlins (12-18)

Date: Friday, May 2, 2025

Friday, May 2, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSFL and NBCS-CA

Athletics vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: OAK: (-132) | MIA: (+112)

OAK: (-132) | MIA: (+112) Spread: OAK: -1.5 (+112) | MIA: +1.5 (-134)

OAK: -1.5 (+112) | MIA: +1.5 (-134) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Athletics vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Gunnar Hoglund (Athletics) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Valente Bellozo (Marlins) - 0-1, 2.25 ERA

The probable pitchers are Gunnar Hoglund for the Athletics and Valente Bellozo (0-1) for the Marlins. Hoglund did not appear in a game when his team was the moneyline favorite last season. Bellozo has started two games with set spreads, and the Marlins went 1-1-0. The Marlins were the moneyline underdog for two Bellozo starts this season -- they split the games.

Athletics vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Athletics win (53.4%)

Athletics vs Marlins Moneyline

The Athletics vs Marlins moneyline has the Athletics as a -132 favorite, while the Marlins are a +112 underdog at home.

Athletics vs Marlins Spread

The Athletics are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Marlins. The Athletics are +112 to cover, while the Marlins are -134 to cover.

Athletics vs Marlins Over/Under

Athletics versus Marlins on May 2 has an over/under of 9.5 runs, with the odds on the over -100 and the under set at -122.

Athletics vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Athletics have been victorious in seven, or 63.6%, of the 11 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year, the Athletics have won five of seven games when listed as at least -132 or better on the moneyline.

The Athletics and their opponents have hit the over in 15 of their 32 games with a total this season.

The Athletics have an against the spread record of 17-15-0 in 32 games with a line this season.

The Marlins have won 10 of the 28 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (35.7%).

When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +112 or longer, the Marlins have gone 7-16 (30.4%).

The Marlins have combined with their opponents to go over the total 21 times this season for a 21-9-0 record against the over/under.

The Marlins have a 16-14-0 record ATS this season (covering 53.3% of the time).

Athletics Player Leaders

Tyler Soderstrom has 35 hits and an OBP of .351, both of which are best among Sacramento hitters this season. He has a .289 batting average and a slugging percentage of .554.

He is 30th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Soderstrom will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .222 with a double, a walk and two RBI.

Jacob Wilson has an OPS of .805, fueled by an OBP of .347 and a team-best slugging percentage of .458 this season. He's batting .331.

Among all qualified hitters, he is sixth in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage and 50th in slugging percentage.

Wilson enters this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with two walks and two RBI.

Brent Rooker has 32 hits this season and has a slash line of .252/.317/.496.

Shea Langeliers is batting .243 with a .310 OBP and 14 RBI for Sacramento this season.

Langeliers enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with a home run, a walk and two RBI.

Marlins Player Leaders

Kyle Stowers has totaled 31 hits with a .396 on-base percentage, leading the Marlins in both categories. He's batting .323 and slugging .510.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks ninth in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging percentage.

Otto Lopez has five doubles, two home runs and 10 walks while hitting .229. He's slugging .330 with an on-base percentage of .294.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 110th in batting average, 119th in on-base percentage and 134th in slugging percentage.

Xavier Edwards has accumulated a slugging percentage of .304, a team-high for the Marlins.

Eric Wagaman has six doubles, three home runs and seven walks while batting .247.

