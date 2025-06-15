Astros vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 15

Odds updated as of 6:12 a.m.

The Houston Astros versus the Minnesota Twins is on the MLB schedule for Sunday.

Astros vs Twins Game Info

Houston Astros (40-30) vs. Minnesota Twins (36-34)

Date: Sunday, June 15, 2025

Sunday, June 15, 2025 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and MNNT

Astros vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-132) | MIN: (+112)

HOU: (-132) | MIN: (+112) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+152) | MIN: +1.5 (-184)

HOU: -1.5 (+152) | MIN: +1.5 (-184) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Astros vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brandon Walter (Astros) - 0-0, 1.64 ERA vs Simeon Woods Richardson (Twins) - 2-3, 5.74 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Brandon Walter to the mound, while Simeon Woods Richardson (2-3) will get the nod for the Twins. Walter has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. This will be Walter's first game as the moneyline favorite this season. The Twins are 5-3-0 ATS in Woods Richardson's eight starts with a set spread. The Twins were the underdog on the moneyline for two Woods Richardson starts this season -- they split the games.

Astros vs Twins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Astros win (56.2%)

Astros vs Twins Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Astros vs. Twins reveal Houston as the favorite (-132) and Minnesota as the underdog (+112) on the road.

Astros vs Twins Spread

The Astros are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Twins. The Astros are +152 to cover the spread, while the Twins are -184.

Astros vs Twins Over/Under

The over/under for the Astros versus Twins game on June 15 has been set at 8.5, with -100 odds on the over and -122 odds on the under.

Astros vs Twins Betting Trends

The Astros have come away with 26 wins in the 46 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Houston has come away with a win 17 times in 26 chances when named as a favorite of at least -132 on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents have hit the over in 27 of their 69 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 69 games with a line this season, the Astros have a mark of 37-32-0 against the spread.

The Twins have a 9-11 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 45% of those games).

Minnesota has gone 2-3 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +112 or longer (40%).

In the 68 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Twins, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 28 times (28-36-4).

The Twins have gone 37-31-0 ATS this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Jeremy Pena has 89 hits and an OBP of .380 to go with a slugging percentage of .491. All three of those stats lead Houston hitters this season. He has a .328 batting average, as well.

Among the qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks fifth, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is 25th in slugging.

Isaac Paredes has nine doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 36 walks. He's batting .255 and slugging .478 with an on-base percentage of .353.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 84th, his on-base percentage 44th, and his slugging percentage 36th.

Paredes has picked up a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and five RBIs.

Jose Altuve is batting .274 with a .426 slugging percentage and 30 RBI this year.

Jake Meyers is batting .296 with a .360 OBP and 16 RBI for Houston this season.

Meyers brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .235 with a double and three walks.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton has accumulated 56 hits, a team-high for the Twins. He's batting .273 and slugging .502 with an on-base percentage of .338.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 49th in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage and 19th in slugging percentage.

Trevor Larnach is batting .254 with nine doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 23 walks. He's slugging .417 with an on-base percentage of .319.

Including all qualified players, he is 86th in batting average, 101st in on-base percentage and 95th in slugging percentage.

Ty France has a .378 slugging percentage, which leads the Twins.

Willi Castro is batting .279 with 10 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 17 walks.

Astros vs Twins Head to Head

6/14/2025: 3-2 HOU (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-2 HOU (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/13/2025: 10-3 HOU (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

10-3 HOU (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/6/2025: 9-7 HOU (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

9-7 HOU (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/5/2025: 6-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/3/2025: 5-2 HOU (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-2 HOU (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/7/2024: 3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/6/2024: 9-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

9-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/5/2024: 13-12 HOU (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

13-12 HOU (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/2/2024: 4-3 MIN (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-3 MIN (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 6/1/2024: 5-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

