Astros vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for AL Wild Card Game 2 on Oct. 2

On Wednesday in the MLB, the Houston Astros are up against the Detroit Tigers for Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series.

Astros vs Tigers Game Info

Houston Astros (88-73) vs. Detroit Tigers (86-76)

Date: Wednesday, October 2, 2024

Wednesday, October 2, 2024 Time: 2:32 p.m. ET

2:32 p.m. ET Venue: Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: ABC

Astros vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-190) | DET: (+160)

HOU: (-190) | DET: (+160) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+115) | DET: +1.5 (-138)

HOU: -1.5 (+115) | DET: +1.5 (-138) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Astros vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown (Astros) - 11-9, 3.49 ERA vs Tyler Holton (Tigers) - 7-2, 2.19 ERA

The probable pitchers are Hunter Brown (11-9, 3.49 ERA) for the Astros and Tyler Holton (7-2, 2.19 ERA) for the Tigers. Brown's team is 12-18-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Brown starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 11-12. The Tigers have gone 3-6-0 against the spread when Holton starts. The Tigers have a 3-6 record in Holton's nine starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Astros vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Astros win (52.1%)

Astros vs Tigers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Astros-Tigers, Houston is the favorite at -190, and Detroit is +160 playing on the road.

Astros vs Tigers Spread

The Astros are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Tigers. The Astros are +115 to cover, and the Tigers are -138.

Astros vs Tigers Over/Under

Astros versus Tigers, on Oct. 2, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Astros vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Astros have been favorites in 116 games this season and have come away with the win 66 times (56.9%) in those contests.

Houston has a record of 18-7 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -190 or more on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 65 of their 162 opportunities.

The Astros have an against the spread mark of 80-82-0 in 162 games with a line this season.

The Tigers have won 49% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (47-49).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +160 or longer, Detroit has gone 2-5 (28.6%).

The Tigers have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 158 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 78 of those games (78-76-4).

The Tigers have an 86-72-0 record ATS this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez leads Houston in OBP (.392) and total hits (170) this season. He's batting .308 batting average while slugging .567.

Among all qualified batters, he is sixth in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is fifth in slugging.

Alvarez has recorded a base hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .444 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Jose Altuve has an OPS of .790, fueled by an OBP of .350 and a team-best slugging percentage of .439 this season. He's batting .295.

His batting average ranks ninth among qualified players, his on-base percentage 25th, and his slugging percentage 57th.

Altuve has picked up a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Alex Bregman is batting .260 with a .453 slugging percentage and 75 RBI this year.

Bregman heads into this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .412 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and two RBI.

Yainer Diaz has been key for Houston with 175 hits, an OBP of .325 plus a slugging percentage of .441.

Diaz heads into this game on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .211 with two walks and an RBI.

Tigers Player Leaders

Riley Greene has put up an on-base percentage of .348, a slugging percentage of .479, and has 134 hits, all club-bests for the Tigers (while batting .262).

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him 50th, his on-base percentage is 26th, and he is 23rd in slugging.

Matt Vierling has 28 doubles, five triples, 16 home runs and 41 walks while batting .257. He's slugging .423 with an on-base percentage of .312.

He ranks 61st in batting average, 96th in on-base percentage and 69th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Colt Keith has racked up a team-high .380 slugging percentage.

Kerry Carpenter is batting .284 with 16 doubles, five triples, 18 home runs and 22 walks.

Astros vs Tigers Head to Head

10/1/2024: 3-1 DET (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-1 DET (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/16/2024: 4-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

4-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 6/15/2024: 13-5 DET (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

13-5 DET (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/14/2024: 4-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/12/2024: 9-3 HOU (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

9-3 HOU (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/11/2024: 8-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

8-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/10/2024: 5-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/27/2023: 17-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

17-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 8/26/2023: 9-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

9-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 8/25/2023: 4-1 DET (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

