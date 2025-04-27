Astros vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 27

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

The Houston Astros are among the MLB squads playing on Sunday, versus the Kansas City Royals.

Astros vs Royals Game Info

Houston Astros (13-12) vs. Kansas City Royals (13-14)

Date: Sunday, April 27, 2025

Sunday, April 27, 2025 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: FDSKC and SCHN

Astros vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-126) | KC: (+108)

HOU: (-126) | KC: (+108) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+132) | KC: +1.5 (-160)

HOU: -1.5 (+132) | KC: +1.5 (-160) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

Astros vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown (Astros) - 3-1, 1.16 ERA vs Kristofer Sime Bubic (Royals) - 2-1, 1.45 ERA

The Astros will give the nod to Hunter Brown (3-1, 1.16 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Kristofer Sime Bubic (2-1, 1.45 ERA). Brown's team is 3-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Brown's team has been victorious in 50% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 2-2. When Bubic starts, the Royals are 3-2-0 against the spread. The Royals are 1-2 in Bubic's three starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Astros vs Royals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Royals win (54.8%)

Astros vs Royals Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Astros vs. Royals reveal Houston as the favorite (-126) and Kansas City as the underdog (+108) despite being the home team.

Astros vs Royals Spread

The Astros are at the Royals and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Astros are +132 to cover the runline, with the Royals being -160.

Astros vs Royals Over/Under

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Astros-Royals on April 27, with the over at -124 and the under at +102.

Astros vs Royals Betting Trends

The Astros have won in eight, or 50%, of the 16 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Houston has a record of 5-4 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -126 or more on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents have gone over in eight of their 25 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 25 games with a line this season, the Astros have a mark of 14-11-0 against the spread.

The Royals have won 28.6% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (4-10).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer, Kansas City has a record of 1-6 (14.3%).

The Royals have played in 27 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total nine times (9-17-1).

The Royals have collected a 12-15-0 record ATS this season (covering 44.4% of the time).

Astros Player Leaders

Jeremy Pena is batting .244 with three doubles, three home runs and eight walks. He has an on-base percentage of .317 while slugging .378.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 86th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 86th, and he is 98th in slugging.

Isaac Paredes leads the Astros in OBP (.343) and total hits (23) this season. He's batting .245 while slugging .394.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 82nd, his on-base percentage 61st, and his slugging percentage 89th.

Paredes enters this matchup looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBI.

Jose Carlos Altuve has an OPS of .700, fueled by an OBP of .312 and a team-best slugging percentage of .388 this season.

Yordan Ruben Alvarez has been key for Houston with 17 hits, an OBP of .310 plus a slugging percentage of .321.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has an on-base percentage of .390, a slugging percentage of .476, and has 33 hits, all club-highs for the Royals (while batting .320).

Including all qualified players in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 13th, his on-base percentage is 21st, and he is 41st in slugging.

Witt takes a 17-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .325 with four doubles, three walks and three RBI.

Maikel Garcia is hitting .284 with six doubles, two home runs and 10 walks. He's slugging .420 with an on-base percentage of .354.

His batting average ranks 36th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 50th, and he is 70th in slugging.

Salvador Perez is hitting .220 with eight doubles, two home runs and seven walks.

Vinnie Pasquantino has three doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine walks while batting .184.

Astros vs Royals Head to Head

4/25/2025: 2-0 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

2-0 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/1/2024: 7-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

7-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/31/2024: 5-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/30/2024: 3-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

3-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 8/29/2024: 6-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

6-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 4/11/2024: 13-3 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

13-3 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/10/2024: 11-2 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

11-2 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/9/2024: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-3 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/24/2023: 6-5 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

6-5 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 9/23/2023: 3-2 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

