Astros vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 2

In MLB action on Monday, the Houston Astros take on the Cincinnati Reds.

Astros vs Reds Game Info

Houston Astros (75-62) vs. Cincinnati Reds (65-73)

Date: Monday, September 2, 2024

Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: SCHN

Astros vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-164) | CIN: (+138)

HOU: (-164) | CIN: (+138) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (-110) | CIN: +1.5 (-110)

HOU: -1.5 (-110) | CIN: +1.5 (-110) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Astros vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Justin Verlander (Astros) - 3-4, 4.16 ERA vs Julian Aguiar (Reds) - 1-0, 6.43 ERA

The probable starters are Justin Verlander (3-4) for the Astros and Julian Aguiar (1-0) for the Reds. Verlander and his team have a record of 4-8-0 against the spread when he starts. Verlander's team is 3-5 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Reds have gone 2-1-0 against the spread when Aguiar starts. The Reds were the underdog on the moneyline for one Aguiar start this season -- they won.

Astros vs Reds Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Astros win (58.2%)

Astros vs Reds Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Reds-Astros, Cincinnati is the underdog at +138, and Houston is -164 playing on the road.

Astros vs Reds Spread

The Astros are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Reds. The Astros are -110 to cover, and the Reds are -110.

Astros vs Reds Over/Under

A combined run total of 9.5 has been set for Astros-Reds on September 2, with the over at -100 and the under at -122.

Astros vs Reds Betting Trends

The Astros have won in 56, or 57.7%, of the 97 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Houston has a record of 24-10 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -164 or more on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents have gone over in 54 of their 137 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Astros are 69-68-0 against the spread in their 137 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Reds have been the underdog on the moneyline 67 total times this season. They've finished 29-38 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +138 or longer, Cincinnati has a record of 7-6 (53.8%).

The Reds have had an over/under set by bookmakers 133 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 64 of those games (64-62-7).

The Reds have a 73-60-0 record against the spread this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez has 150 hits and an OBP of .400, both of which are tops among Houston hitters this season. He has a .314 batting average and a slugging percentage of .571.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks fourth, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is seventh in slugging.

Alvarez will look for his 10th straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 outings he is batting .359 with five home runs, four walks and seven RBI.

Jose Altuve has hit 18 homers this season while driving in 57 runs. He's batting .296 this season and slugging .439 with an on-base percentage of .350.

He is 11th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage and 57th in slugging in the major leagues.

Alex Bregman has 131 hits this season and has a slash line of .260/.316/.445.

Yainer Diaz has 16 home runs, 75 RBI and a batting average of .298 this season.

Diaz heads into this matchup on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a double and three RBI.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has put up a team-best slugging percentage (.478) while leading the Reds in hits (138). He's batting .263 and with an on-base percentage of .343.

He ranks 49th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Spencer Steer is hitting .236 with 30 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 62 walks. He's slugging .422 with an on-base percentage of .328.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 106th, his on-base percentage ranks 62nd, and he is 72nd in slugging.

Jonathan India has an on-base percentage of .349, a team-high for the Reds.

Tyler Stephenson is batting .261 with 23 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 39 walks.

